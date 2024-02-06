Out of the past: Feb. 7

1996

Incumbent Jack Rickard and challenger Jay Purcell will be the candidates in the Ward 3 election to be held April 2; they outpaced Dru Reeves in yesterday's primary.

The U.S. Coast Guard closed the upper Mississippi River, from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois, late Monday, but yesterday employees of Luhr Bros. Inc. were busy on the river; 43 barges broke away from the Luhr Bros. Marine Division fleet at Gray's Point, Missouri, south of Cape Girardeau, and split into two groups before becoming embedded in ice.

1971

A reception is held in the afternoon at The Missourian Building for the first in a series of special art exhibits being presented by the newspaper; a total of 66 paintings by Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, artist Matthew E. Ziegler are on display in a room set aside for the exhibits on the main floor of the building.

Cape Girardeau is the warmest city in Missouri, but the temperature still only reaches 29 degrees; snow began falling last night, rapidly adhering to the ground and causing hazardous driving conditions; major highways are quickly cleared by snow removal crews, but rural roads, particularly in the Oak Ridge area, are covered by snow carried by high winds.