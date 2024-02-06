Out of the past: Feb. 7

Incumbent Jack Rickard and challenger Jay Purcell will be the candidates in the Ward 3 election to be held April 2; they outpaced Dru Reeves in yesterday's primary.
The U.S. Coast Guard closed the upper Mississippi River, from St. Louis to Cairo, Illinois, late Monday, but yesterday employees of Luhr Bros. Inc. were busy on the river; 43 barges broke away from the Luhr Bros. Marine Division fleet at Gray's Point, Missouri, south of Cape Girardeau, and split into two groups before becoming embedded in ice.
A reception is held in the afternoon at The Missourian Building for the first in a series of special art exhibits being presented by the newspaper; a total of 66 paintings by Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, artist Matthew E. Ziegler are on display in a room set aside for the exhibits on the main floor of the building.
Cape Girardeau is the warmest city in Missouri, but the temperature still only reaches 29 degrees; snow began falling last night, rapidly adhering to the ground and causing hazardous driving conditions; major highways are quickly cleared by snow removal crews, but rural roads, particularly in the Oak Ridge area, are covered by snow carried by high winds.
There are 3 12 times as many applications here for jobs as there are on file, reports Arthur S. Coats, supervisor of the U.S. Employment Service office; applications for jobs number 1,475 and openings for employment 115; of the applications on file 1,021 were made by returned veterans, and of these 106 are women.
Solution of the dumping problem in the Happy Hollow section south of Independence Street on Frederick Street appears possible with a prediction by Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond E. Beckman that by March 1 a low-lying portion of land being purchased by the city, county and district fair board adjoining the new city park will be available as a garbage dump.
James Wissman, Cape Girardeau agent for Stark Bros. Nursery, closes a deal with Pioneer Orchard Co. for the trees to be set out this spring on the Cape Girardeau farm; Wissman will deliver about 3,000 trees to the company some time in March, more than 2,000 of them being peach trees, the balance apple trees.
Much to the relief of Main Street businessmen, the Cape Girardeau City Council has turned down an application for a license for a pool hall, made by Paul Mautrie and Will Hayes, who came here recently from Arkansas; their choice of 27 N. Main St. as a possible location for the hall met with the opposition of a number of area busines men, including I. Ben Miller, Sam Sherman, D.A. Glenn, W.A. Bohnsack and C.A. Vandivort.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
