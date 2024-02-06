Out of the past: Feb. 7

1994

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. -- The flood of 1993 has claimed another victim; the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency has canceled the June 1994 Fort de Chartres Rendezvous because of extensive flood damage that occurred to the fort and the surrounding grounds.

Representatives from Boyd Gaming Corp. and Lady Luck Gaming Corp. have their first opportunity to pitch proposals to the Cape Girardeau City Council at the study session, held before a packed council chamber; by virtue of a coin toss, Boyd representatives make their presentation first.

1969

A second Masonic lodge came into being last night in Cape Girardeau; named for Dr. Harold O. Grauel, former head of the English faculty at State College and the grand master of Missouri Masons in 1959-60, the lodge convened for the first time at the new Masonic Temple; members of lodges from as far away as Montana and California sat with others from the area and many from St. Mark's Lodge No. 93, some of whom are changing membership to be on the charter list.

Another delay is reported in efforts to activate traffic signals at Highway 61 and Cape Rock Drive; the supplier of the controlling device notified the State Highway Department that the equipment will be shipped on or before Feb. 28.