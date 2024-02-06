Out of the past: Feb. 7

A navigational project is underway in the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau that will reduce the need for frequent dredging in the area and allow for safer passage of barge tows around Cape Rock; the project includes construction of eight underwater weirs extending out into the river at a downstream angle from the Missouri and Illinois banks.
Evening child care at Southeast Missouri State University will likely be discontinued after just one semester because too few students have enrolled their children.
Several joint ventures, including exploration of the possibilities of a combined municipal-school public library, emerged last night from an unprecedented meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and City Council. Other topics discussed include playground and park development near schools, use of school facilities for the city recreation program, problems of zoning, traffic conditions, annexation, North Sprigg Street paving, population trends and joint purchasing.
The Missouri Utilities Co. at Cape Girardeau and the city of Sikeston, Missouri, have reached an agreement on the purchase by the city of the utility company's electrical-distribution property there for the sum of $950,000; the transaction will make the city the only supplier of power in Sikeston.
For the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, Cape Girardeau will turn the clock ahead an hour tomorrow night and will start Monday morning on daylight saving time. The last occasion daylight saving time was in effect here was in World War I.
From all counties of the district calls are coming in to the Teachers College for qualified teachers. The armed service and war jobs are taking a toll on those teachers available to serve local schools. Some school boards, in order to fill teaching slots, are suspending a rule against married women teachers.
Several residents of the Rum Branch neighborhood appeared before the County Court yesterday with an appeal that the county board of health be instructed to look into the smallpox situation in the remote southwest corner of the county. The illness was brought from Advance, Missouri, and was spread inadvertently by those attending a revival at the Rum Branch church.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- While walking down the Frisco Gulf Road track toward his farm late Monday afternoon, William M. Uelsmann, about 60, was struck by the afternoon southbound train and slightly injured. His nose was broken, part of his scalp was torn off and the flesh of one foot was cut off considerably. Uelsmann is a well-to-do farmer living between Illmo and Commerce.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.