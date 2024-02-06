Out of the past: Feb. 7

1992

A navigational project is underway in the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau that will reduce the need for frequent dredging in the area and allow for safer passage of barge tows around Cape Rock; the project includes construction of eight underwater weirs extending out into the river at a downstream angle from the Missouri and Illinois banks.

Evening child care at Southeast Missouri State University will likely be discontinued after just one semester because too few students have enrolled their children.

1967

Several joint ventures, including exploration of the possibilities of a combined municipal-school public library, emerged last night from an unprecedented meeting of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and City Council. Other topics discussed include playground and park development near schools, use of school facilities for the city recreation program, problems of zoning, traffic conditions, annexation, North Sprigg Street paving, population trends and joint purchasing.

The Missouri Utilities Co. at Cape Girardeau and the city of Sikeston, Missouri, have reached an agreement on the purchase by the city of the utility company's electrical-distribution property there for the sum of $950,000; the transaction will make the city the only supplier of power in Sikeston.