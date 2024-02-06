Out of the past: Feb. 6

1998

A wood stove is being blamed for a house fire that nearly destroyed the Scott City home of a woman and her three children Thursday afternoon; Scott City Fire Department Deputy Chief Bill Crump says preliminary investigations revealed the fire began in or around a first-floor wood stove and spread quickly to the attic of the house, 713 Chestnut; the family, Cindy McClellan and her children, lost most of their belongings in the fire.

Area lawmakers disagree over how best to combat methamphetamine production and trafficking in Missouri; Rep. Patrick Naeger, R-Perryville, is one of the sponsors of a bill that would authorize the state to pay $10,000 bounties for tips leading to the destruction of meth labs and the arrest and conviction of lab operators; but Democratic Reps. Joe Heckemeyer of Sikeston, Larry Thomason of Kennett and Marilyn Williams of Dudley dismiss the bill as a "Band-Aid" approach that would reward criminals; they are sponsoring legislation that seeks to regulate the purchase of over-the-counter medicines that contain pseudoephedrine, an essential ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

1973

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Civil Rights commission reports that its study of Cairo, Illinois, indicates Blacks there are shortchanged in jobs, education, health care, housing, the administration of justice and representation in public life; Cairo officials denied certain of the allegations and say that much of what truth there is to the report was based on conditions four or five years ago.

Cape Girardeau's new City Recreation Board is seeking a director for the summer recreation program and is accepting applications for the position; John E. Schneider is chairman of the board; other members are Dan Milligan, secretary; Hal B. Leyman, Mrs. Ronald E. Popham, William L. Bollinger, W. Larry McKinney and Mrs. James H. Estes.