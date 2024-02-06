Out of the past: Feb. 6

A wood stove is being blamed for a house fire that nearly destroyed the Scott City home of a woman and her three children Thursday afternoon; Scott City Fire Department Deputy Chief Bill Crump says preliminary investigations revealed the fire began in or around a first-floor wood stove and spread quickly to the attic of the house, 713 Chestnut; the family, Cindy McClellan and her children, lost most of their belongings in the fire.
Area lawmakers disagree over how best to combat methamphetamine production and trafficking in Missouri; Rep. Patrick Naeger, R-Perryville, is one of the sponsors of a bill that would authorize the state to pay $10,000 bounties for tips leading to the destruction of meth labs and the arrest and conviction of lab operators; but Democratic Reps. Joe Heckemeyer of Sikeston, Larry Thomason of Kennett and Marilyn Williams of Dudley dismiss the bill as a "Band-Aid" approach that would reward criminals; they are sponsoring legislation that seeks to regulate the purchase of over-the-counter medicines that contain pseudoephedrine, an essential ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
CHICAGO -- The U.S. Civil Rights commission reports that its study of Cairo, Illinois, indicates Blacks there are shortchanged in jobs, education, health care, housing, the administration of justice and representation in public life; Cairo officials denied certain of the allegations and say that much of what truth there is to the report was based on conditions four or five years ago.
Cape Girardeau's new City Recreation Board is seeking a director for the summer recreation program and is accepting applications for the position; John E. Schneider is chairman of the board; other members are Dan Milligan, secretary; Hal B. Leyman, Mrs. Ronald E. Popham, William L. Bollinger, W. Larry McKinney and Mrs. James H. Estes.
Cape Girardeau digs out from its second heaviest snowfall of the season -- the 10th, all told, of a blustery winter -- as packed snow and ice on highways throughout all but the lower district make driving a hazardous experience; Cape Girardeau receives 4.2 inches of snow; the amount is exceeded only by the fall of Dec. 15, 1947, when a flash storm centering near here dropped 6 inches.
Resulting from a plea by Ed A. Hartel, district conservation agent, that food be put out for birds while snow is on the ground, 80 pounds of mixed seed has been contributed by four local feed companies; the Kage 4-H Club will distribute the food over a wide section west of Cape Girardeau.
The first snow of the season is greeted with joy by winter sports enthusiasts and rabbit hunters as they arise from their downy beds; coasters, sledders and hunters are all quickly disappointed, however, as the snow stops after leaving "a nasty smatter" scattered on the ground.
Fifty-eight miles of state roads in Cape Girardeau County are being cared for by six patrols, according to division engineer Frank B. Newton of Sikeston, Missouri; maintenance on the roads is actually done under the supervision of the Cape Girardeau Special Road District; it keeps accounts and renders expense bills to the state division office for compensation.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
