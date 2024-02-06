Out of the past: Feb. 6

1997

Five southern Missouri counties are waging separate court challenges to the state Tax Commission's order of a major reassessment of property values; Dunklin County's challenge, which will be heard today, will be the first to go to court, with Circuit Judge Stephen Sharp presiding over the hearing in Kennett; Pemiscot, Shannon, Ripley and Carter counties are also suing the Tax Commission.

ULLIN, Ill. -- Three Southern Illinois counties -- Alexander, Pulaski and Union -- have given a vote of approval to a regional jail; groundbreaking for the Tri-County Criminal Justice Center is expected before summer; the center, to be financed, constructed and operated by Western Corrections Group, will be built on a five-acre site off Interstate 57 near the Ullin exchange in Pulaski County.

1972

The new Jackson Assembly of God Church is dedicated in the afternoon, with the Rev. Cleo Tapp of Springfield, superintendent of the Southern Missouri District of the Assemblies of God, as guest speaker; the new structure is located on the same spot as the congregation's former church, which was destroyed by fire on July 15.

Although adverse weather conditions have hampered normal building progress, work has been accomplished on other commercial sites; all buildings, including the former Bethel Assembly of God Church, have been removed from the 2100 block on the south side of William Street in preparation for construction of the Farmers and Merchants Bank's new home; footings have been poured for a new building on the west side of South Kingshighway, adjacent Cape LaCroix Creek, to house Pizza Hut.