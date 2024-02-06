Out of the past: Feb. 6

Five southern Missouri counties are waging separate court challenges to the state Tax Commission's order of a major reassessment of property values; Dunklin County's challenge, which will be heard today, will be the first to go to court, with Circuit Judge Stephen Sharp presiding over the hearing in Kennett; Pemiscot, Shannon, Ripley and Carter counties are also suing the Tax Commission.
ULLIN, Ill. -- Three Southern Illinois counties -- Alexander, Pulaski and Union -- have given a vote of approval to a regional jail; groundbreaking for the Tri-County Criminal Justice Center is expected before summer; the center, to be financed, constructed and operated by Western Corrections Group, will be built on a five-acre site off Interstate 57 near the Ullin exchange in Pulaski County.
The new Jackson Assembly of God Church is dedicated in the afternoon, with the Rev. Cleo Tapp of Springfield, superintendent of the Southern Missouri District of the Assemblies of God, as guest speaker; the new structure is located on the same spot as the congregation's former church, which was destroyed by fire on July 15.
Although adverse weather conditions have hampered normal building progress, work has been accomplished on other commercial sites; all buildings, including the former Bethel Assembly of God Church, have been removed from the 2100 block on the south side of William Street in preparation for construction of the Farmers and Merchants Bank's new home; footings have been poured for a new building on the west side of South Kingshighway, adjacent Cape LaCroix Creek, to house Pizza Hut.
Given approval by the War Assets Administration office in St. Louis for the use of one of the hangars at Harris Field as the location for a Naval Reserve Division Armory, the Cape Girardeau Airport Board sees through this and other means the way to make the airfield pay its own way; location at the airport is contingent upon voter approval of $115,000 in bonds for improvements and land purchase.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Fire of undetermined origin destroys the aged opera house building here and badly damages four nearby buildings, all on Commercial Avenue in the downtown area; damage is estimated at upward of $75,000; some apartment occupants have to be rescued with firemen's ladders from second-story rooms; the blaze starts in the opera house, built in 1891, where the Rodgers show syndicate had been operating a movie theater for Blacks.
The costumes and scenery for the musical comedy "All Aboard," which will be presented by home talent under the auspices of the American Legion, arrive, and a full dress rehearsal will be held tonight at the New Broadway Theatre; "Chick" Tetley, a Teachers College student, has been picked to take the place of Arch Campbell in the part of "Barney Kehl"; Campbell has been called out of town on business.
Dr. Ernest E. Huber of Boonville, Missouri, is named the first county health officer of Cape Girardeau County at a meeting of the County Court at Jackson; the court approves the recommendation of the state board of health.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
