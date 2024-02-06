Out of the past: Feb. 6

1995

Area snowfall yesterday afternoon was blamed for at least one fatal accident and numerous other fender benders; a 71-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was killed when his car skidded on ice and struck a utility pole on Highway H, north of Miner, Missouri.

For the third time in nine years, Cape Girardeau voters will be asked to approve a sales tax to fund transportation projects; the City Council voted 5-2 last night to place a seven-year, half-cent sales tax on the June 6 ballot; voting against the measure were councilmen Melvin Gateley and Richard Eggimann.

1970

Under new state laws, the city general election and the public schools' election will be held at the same polling places this year -- if there are any candidates for City Council; to date, six persons have declared their candidacies for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, but no one has filed for council posts; two three-year terms on the council will be open at the spring election.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Vernon Bruckerhoff, a teacher at Perryville High School, is nominated in the evening by the 154th District Republican committee as the party's candidate in the special election April 7 to fill the seat vacated by the death of Rep. Martin P. Degenhardt.