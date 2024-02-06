Out of the past: Feb. 6

Area snowfall yesterday afternoon was blamed for at least one fatal accident and numerous other fender benders; a 71-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was killed when his car skidded on ice and struck a utility pole on Highway H, north of Miner, Missouri.
For the third time in nine years, Cape Girardeau voters will be asked to approve a sales tax to fund transportation projects; the City Council voted 5-2 last night to place a seven-year, half-cent sales tax on the June 6 ballot; voting against the measure were councilmen Melvin Gateley and Richard Eggimann.
Under new state laws, the city general election and the public schools' election will be held at the same polling places this year -- if there are any candidates for City Council; to date, six persons have declared their candidacies for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, but no one has filed for council posts; two three-year terms on the council will be open at the spring election.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Vernon Bruckerhoff, a teacher at Perryville High School, is nominated in the evening by the 154th District Republican committee as the party's candidate in the special election April 7 to fill the seat vacated by the death of Rep. Martin P. Degenhardt.
War Department messages confirm the deaths of two Cape Girardeau men; Pfc. Harold W. Baltz, 31, was killed in action Dec. 1 in Germany, while Pfc. Freeman L. Googe, 20, a paratrooper, died Jan. 12 of wounds he received the previous day in the fighting in France.
Cape Girardeau Special Road District is prepared to concrete streets on Perryville Road the remaining 1,462 feet from the existing pavement to Cape Rock Drive just outside the city limits this year, with city and property owner cooperation; property owners will be assessed 60 cents a front foot for the improvement, with the district underwriting the remainder of the cost.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club is now the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; organization members voted to change the name last night at its big dinner meeting; also at the meeting, Harry L. Albert retired as president and William W. Martin assumed that position.
With the death last evening of Erna Hanebrink, 14, and Elmo Hanebrink, 17, influenza has claimed three members of the family of Fred Hanebrink of the Bend Road this week; the first of the three to die was Roy Hanebrink, who passed away Tuesday; six other members of the family are ill, two suffering from pneumonia and in serious condition.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
