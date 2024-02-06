Out of the past: Feb. 6

ANNA, Ill. -- A light earthquake rattled the ground and people's nerves in at least five states early yesterday morning, but reports indicate damage, if any, was very light; the epicenter of the quake was in Southern Illinois, near the small Union County community of Lick Creek.
Christian Faith Fellowship has announced its move to the former Liberty Baptist Church building at 207 Pind Wood Lane; the church was formerly at 309 Beech St. East in Scott City; Pastor Mark Carbaugh says the temporary location will provide more space, and a new facility will be constructed later.
The Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step last night to call a $490,000 library bond issue election for April 1, while making it clear it wasn't taking a position on the merits of the proposal; the council said a 6-cent tax levy would be needed to retire the bonds over a 20-year period.
Charles W. Bauerle announces he has sold the three-story brick building at the southeast corner of Broadway and Frederick Street, now occupied by Cape Ace Hardware, to William L. and Leland J. Shivelbine of the Shivelbine Music Co.; the music store will move to the new location later in the spring; its retail store is at 660 Broadway, while its electronic service section is at 640 Broadway.
E.C. Sellinger of St. Louis, president of the Missouri State Gideons, speaks in the morning at Centenary Methodist Church; representatives of the Gideons, who are holding a two-day convention here at the Hotel Marquette, also speak at First Baptist Church, the Church of the Nazarene, Grace Methodist Church and the Salvation Army.
Five hundred fifty-nine Bibles were presented yesterday and today by Gideons, during a rally sponsored by the state organization in Cape Girardeau; seamen of the V-12 program and Harris Field cadets were included among the recipients of the Testaments.
The City of Chaffee, Missouri, is contemplating installing a fire department; Al F. Maurer, the auto and carriage builder of Cape Girardeau, appeared before the Chaffee City Council on Wednesday evening to make a proposition to build a truck for the department.
Mr. and Mrs. William Stausing and son, Leo, of Chaffee, Missouri, are spending a few days with friends in Cape Girardeau; Leo Stausing recently returned from France and wears the overseas stripe as well as the wound stripe; he was struck by a piece of shrapnel Aug. 8 as he was "going over the top," sustaining a severe wound to his right leg that kept him in the hospital several months.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
