Out of the past: Feb. 6

1994

ANNA, Ill. -- A light earthquake rattled the ground and people's nerves in at least five states early yesterday morning, but reports indicate damage, if any, was very light; the epicenter of the quake was in Southern Illinois, near the small Union County community of Lick Creek.

Christian Faith Fellowship has announced its move to the former Liberty Baptist Church building at 207 Pind Wood Lane; the church was formerly at 309 Beech St. East in Scott City; Pastor Mark Carbaugh says the temporary location will provide more space, and a new facility will be constructed later.

1969

The Cape Girardeau City Council took the first step last night to call a $490,000 library bond issue election for April 1, while making it clear it wasn't taking a position on the merits of the proposal; the council said a 6-cent tax levy would be needed to retire the bonds over a 20-year period.

Charles W. Bauerle announces he has sold the three-story brick building at the southeast corner of Broadway and Frederick Street, now occupied by Cape Ace Hardware, to William L. and Leland J. Shivelbine of the Shivelbine Music Co.; the music store will move to the new location later in the spring; its retail store is at 660 Broadway, while its electronic service section is at 640 Broadway.