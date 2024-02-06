Out of the past: Feb. 6

1993

Charles L. Hutson, president of Hutson Furniture Co. in Cape Girardeau, was honored last night by the Chamber of Commerce for his tireless service to the community; Hutson received the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award, which is presented each year to a person with a record of longtime community achievement.

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Amidst the sounds of towboat horns, a Dixieland jazz band and accolades from state and city officials, the first riverboat gambling casino in Southern Illinois arrives at Metropolis; veteran pilot Capt. Charles "Ken" Murphy, guides the 210-foot, 1,400-passenger vessel into the Merv Griffin Riverboat Landing at noon, giving more than 2,500 people gathered at the river their first view of the Players Riverboat Casino.

1968

Members of Local 378, Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen, are picketing at the Missouri Pacific Freight office, 2 S. Frederick St., as part of strike that hit the railroad Monday; union spokesmen at the home office in St. Louis say the strike was called because Mo-Pac refuses to negotiate the issue of crew size.

A.J. Seier, a Cape Girardeau attorney, has been appointed as legal adviser for the juvenile court here; Judge W. Osler Statler made the appointment after the Missouri attorney general ruled the county prosecuting attorney has no jurisdiction in juvenile matters.