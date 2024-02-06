Out of the past: Feb. 6

Charles L. Hutson, president of Hutson Furniture Co. in Cape Girardeau, was honored last night by the Chamber of Commerce for his tireless service to the community; Hutson received the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award, which is presented each year to a person with a record of longtime community achievement.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Amidst the sounds of towboat horns, a Dixieland jazz band and accolades from state and city officials, the first riverboat gambling casino in Southern Illinois arrives at Metropolis; veteran pilot Capt. Charles "Ken" Murphy, guides the 210-foot, 1,400-passenger vessel into the Merv Griffin Riverboat Landing at noon, giving more than 2,500 people gathered at the river their first view of the Players Riverboat Casino.
Members of Local 378, Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen, are picketing at the Missouri Pacific Freight office, 2 S. Frederick St., as part of strike that hit the railroad Monday; union spokesmen at the home office in St. Louis say the strike was called because Mo-Pac refuses to negotiate the issue of crew size.
A.J. Seier, a Cape Girardeau attorney, has been appointed as legal adviser for the juvenile court here; Judge W. Osler Statler made the appointment after the Missouri attorney general ruled the county prosecuting attorney has no jurisdiction in juvenile matters.
Twenty-five Cape Girardeau women, who are mothers of Army Air Forces pilots, met yesterday and organized the M.O.A. Club, which designates Mothers of Aviators; Mrs. E.A. Reissaus was elected chairwoman and Mrs. W.E. Beard was named secretary.
Cape Girardeau will likely arrange to acquire three or four of the CCC camp buildings near Delta, released by the government to the County Court; the buildings would be used by the fair board and converted into livestock show barns at the new city park on Highway 61.
The Rev. Dr. Elmer T. Clark, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church, is to quit his pulpit, at least temporarily, and leave tomorrow for New York, where he will confer with the governing committee of the national Y.M.C.A. regarding duties the committee desires him to take up in this country and in France; Clark is sure he will accept the assignment and soon find himself in France, working among the soldiers at their camps and at the camps of prisoners.
With the passing this morning of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Wall, 86, the last of one of the original clans immigrating to Cape Girardeau County from other states passes away; she was born on a farm about seven miles west of Cape Girardeau near the old chalk mine; her parents, Scarlet and Jane (Day) Glasscock, came to the county from Kentucky in 1804.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
