Out of the past: Feb. 5

1999

James Lee Witt, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, formally welcomes Cape Girardeau into FEMA's Project Impact during a morning ceremony at the Show Me Center; Project Impact, which Witt originated, is a nationwide FEMA initiative to encourage communities to become more disaster resistant; Cape Girardeau is the first city in Missouri to be recognized under the program.

Wooden card catalogs are quickly disappearing in the Information Age; the latest disappearance is occurring at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson, which has installed a new computer system to control circulation in the main facility and at all five branches.

1974

The striking independent truckers at Rhodes City Truck Plaza, south of Cape Girardeau, say they are prepared to fight a court order requiring them to move their rigs; meanwhile, area businesses are beginning to experience shortages as the strike enters its sixth day; warehouse operations at Wetterau Foods, Inc., of Scott City are suspended because of the strike and about 50 employees go home; Wetterau is one of the largest food distributors in the area, supplying IGA stores.

Cape Girardeau Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm late yesterday sustained a motion that he be disqualified to rule on the injunction request to prohibit the County Court from building the proposed county law enforcement complex at Cape Girardeau; the move means the Missouri Supreme Court will appoint a judge to rule on the issue.