Out of the past: Feb. 5

1996

Continuing brutally cold weather brought Mississippi River barge traffic to a halt yesterday, leaving two tows and their loads frozen immobile near Cape Girardeau; one, the Dennis Hendrix of Jeffersonville, Indiana, is stranded just a couple hundred meters north of the water system pump house at Cape Rock Park; the other, based in Minneapolis, is stopped slightly upstream but still visible from the park; local barge workers say ice hasn't stopped barge traffic on the Mississippi since 1979.

John Cai has leased the China Palace restaurant, 1731 Broadway; Cai, a native of China, came to the United States in 1992; when he arrived in Cape Girardeau, he joined the Golden Dragon restaurant, which was owned by a relative, businessman Peter Choi.

1971

It's an exciting thing -- going to the moon -- but many Girardeans have a ho-hum attitude about today's lunar landing and walk by astronauts Alan B. Shepard Jr., and Edgar B. Mitchell; a morning survey by The Missourian indicates televised coverage of the spectacular achievement -- the third by the United States -- doesn't capture the complete attention of most city residents as did earlier lunar adventures.

An army career man of Illmo died yesterday in South Vietnam of wounds sustained in battle Jan. 26; S-Sgt. Larry H. Marshall, 33, whose wife, Linda, and their five children reside in Illmo, had been in serious condition since he was struck in the head by a missile.