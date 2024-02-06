Out of the past: Feb. 5

1994

Four members of Congress in Missouri and Illinois have taken a new approach toward funding of replacement bridges crossing the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau and Hannibal; 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has teamed up with U.S. Reps. Harold Volkmer, who represents Hannibal, Missouri, and David Durbin and Jerry Costello, who represent the Illinois side of the river, to seek funding for bridges as an "authorized project" in the National Highway System authorization legislation.

Southeast Missouri Hospital has opened a new, 10-bed skilled nursing facility, designed for individuals who require additional skilled care after a hospital stay.

1969

A family tradition ends; Lee L. Albert of Cape Girardeau announces his retirement, after 40 years of taking the readings, providing them both to this newspaper and to the U.S. Weather Bureau in Cairo, Illinois.

The six most pressing needs of low-income families were stressed by people participating in "Operation Shirtsleeves," a Cape Girardeau County property workshop conducted yesterday at New Bethel Baptist Church; these needs were listed as education, job-training, employment, day-care center, housing and county-wide public health services.