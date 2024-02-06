Out of the past: Feb. 5

Four members of Congress in Missouri and Illinois have taken a new approach toward funding of replacement bridges crossing the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau and Hannibal; 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has teamed up with U.S. Reps. Harold Volkmer, who represents Hannibal, Missouri, and David Durbin and Jerry Costello, who represent the Illinois side of the river, to seek funding for bridges as an "authorized project" in the National Highway System authorization legislation.
Southeast Missouri Hospital has opened a new, 10-bed skilled nursing facility, designed for individuals who require additional skilled care after a hospital stay.
A family tradition ends; Lee L. Albert of Cape Girardeau announces his retirement, after 40 years of taking the readings, providing them both to this newspaper and to the U.S. Weather Bureau in Cairo, Illinois.
The six most pressing needs of low-income families were stressed by people participating in "Operation Shirtsleeves," a Cape Girardeau County property workshop conducted yesterday at New Bethel Baptist Church; these needs were listed as education, job-training, employment, day-care center, housing and county-wide public health services.
The gates of Harris Field are opened to the public in the afternoon, just before the formal military ceremony for the presentation of decorations to Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Faurot of Cape Girardeau; they receive the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, the Silver Star and one Oak Leaf awarded to their son, Maj. Robert L. Faurot of the Army Air Forces, whose fighter plane crashed into the ocean during the battle of the Bismarck Sea.
Postwar planning for the City of Jackson is quietly going on; plans are being made for a new library-city hall to be erected on a lot purchased from J.W. Daugherty; the pretentious building will also have space for a museum and a chamber for meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society; there will also be room in the building for firefighting equipment.
John Richmond Pearson, 25, the son of police officer Joseph W. Pearson, was killed in action Oct. 26, this information coming to his father in the morning in a telegram from the War Department.
The store building of the Wulfers Brothers, which is being constructed on the corner of Pacific Street and Broadway, will be completed in two weeks; Wulfers Brothers' meat market and Clifton's confectionery will fill the first floor; the upper story of the building won't be completed for a while; it will be finished for four apartments; the structure is being erected on the same spot where Wulfers' meat market and Clifton's confectionery burned Thanksgiving night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
