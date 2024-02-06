Out of the past: Feb. 5

1993

The Jackson Board of Education voted unanimously yesterday to submit to voters a $4.7 million bond issue proposal for construction of a sixth- and seventh-grade middle school; no increase in the school tax levy would be involved.

Voters in the Delta School District will be asked to approve a $1.05 million bond issue to build an addition to the high school and make several other improvements; the plan calls for a $750,000 addition to the Lowell Jones building on the high school campus and demolition of the old high school building; the 53-cent tax increase will be on the April ballot.

1968

Cape Girardeau police are preparing to begin full investigations into numerous complaints following a crime-plagued weekend, including 10 burglaries, 17 acts of vandalism and two thefts; in all, officers received 54 complaints during the two-day period with more than half in regards to criminal offenses.

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees begin marking their 32nd anniversary in the city with Jaycee Week, which will culminate a week from tonight at the annual Distinguished Service Award Dinner at the Holiday Inn, with Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as speaker; the Cape Girardeau Jaycees received its charter May 24, 1936.