Out of the past: Feb. 5

The Jackson Board of Education voted unanimously yesterday to submit to voters a $4.7 million bond issue proposal for construction of a sixth- and seventh-grade middle school; no increase in the school tax levy would be involved.
Voters in the Delta School District will be asked to approve a $1.05 million bond issue to build an addition to the high school and make several other improvements; the plan calls for a $750,000 addition to the Lowell Jones building on the high school campus and demolition of the old high school building; the 53-cent tax increase will be on the April ballot.
Cape Girardeau police are preparing to begin full investigations into numerous complaints following a crime-plagued weekend, including 10 burglaries, 17 acts of vandalism and two thefts; in all, officers received 54 complaints during the two-day period with more than half in regards to criminal offenses.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees begin marking their 32nd anniversary in the city with Jaycee Week, which will culminate a week from tonight at the annual Distinguished Service Award Dinner at the Holiday Inn, with Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as speaker; the Cape Girardeau Jaycees received its charter May 24, 1936.
Professor F.E. Wolverton of Delta, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has been appointed by state superintendent Roy Scantlin as a state supervisor of public schools; Wolverton, who has resigned as superintendent of the schools at Delta, where he has been five years, has taken up his new duties.
NEWARK, N.J. -- Pvt. Harold Westrich, 22, of Chaffee, Missouri, died at a hospital here Thursday of a skull fracture; he was struck by a bus last Tuesday; Westrich is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Westrich of Chaffee.
Cape Girardeau city counselor Oscar A. Knehans told the mayor and city councilmen last night, "Gentlemen, you have passed the biggest ordinance any council of Cape Girardeau has ever handled"; after four years of work, the council succeeded in passing an ordinance for Sewer District No. 5, covering 404 acres and caring for a population of 12,000.
An incendiary got into the basement of Garrett Glen's Men's Shop on upper Broadway on Monday night and attempted to start a fire; two holes were bored through the wall between the hallway and Glenn's store and coal oil was poured into them; the would-be arsonist attempted to ignite the fire, but the flames extinguished themselves; this morning, the incendiary telephones Glenn at home, telling him not to be alarmed and that he had gotten into the wrong basement.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
