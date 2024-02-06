Out of the past: Feb. 5

1992

Hundreds of gallons of concentrated chlorine spilling from a drain at the Capaha Park swimming pool was responsible for killing hundreds of fish last week in the park's lagoon; after workers collecting the dead fish reported a chlorine smell from the water, the drain was checked for leaks; it was found that "concentrated chlorine leftover from last summer" had spilled into the lagoon from a broken valve in a drain in the pool's pump room.

Cases of canine distemper are on the rise in Southeast Missouri; pet owners and those interested in acquiring a dog are cautioned to make sure animals get regular vaccinations.

1967

The Rev. Oscar A. Gerken, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church and first vice president of the West District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, has announced the district board of directors has authorized the initiation of a full-time campus ministry at State College here and at Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg.

About 30 people in the evening fight to contain a fire that bursts out in the Cape Girardeau City Sanitation Dump near Hobbs Chapel on Route V; after about three hours, the fire is extinguished, and no property damage is reported.