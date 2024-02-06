Out of the past: Feb. 4

1999

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is creating a plan for future development of the entire city park system; a seven-member team composed of department staff is charged with developing the plan; the goal is to create a plan outlining what improvements are needed and desired or what other changes are appropriate at each of the city's many parks.

Laura Pruneau of Ste. Genevieve has been named director of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center by the center's board of directors; Pruneau brings 10 years of experience in nonprofit organizations, including work in fund-raising and marketing.

1974

Scattered incidents of violence have marred the once peaceful independent truckers' strike in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois as businesses start to feel the pinch of the strike in terms of delayed deliveries; a firebomb is thrown at a delivery truck owned by Malone and Hyde, Inc., of Sikeston in the morning near Dutchtown; the bomb doesn't hit the truck and explodes behind it without doing any harm; meanwhile, truckers continue to block pumps at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau.

The Barn, a three-level restaurant in the converted former Schonhoff dairy barn on Cape Girardeau's west side, will open tomorrow at 2826 Independence St.; Richard Ferguson, who also operates The Spanish Door, 731 Broadway, is owner of the business.