Out of the past: Feb. 4

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is creating a plan for future development of the entire city park system; a seven-member team composed of department staff is charged with developing the plan; the goal is to create a plan outlining what improvements are needed and desired or what other changes are appropriate at each of the city's many parks.
Laura Pruneau of Ste. Genevieve has been named director of the Cape Girardeau Civic Center by the center's board of directors; Pruneau brings 10 years of experience in nonprofit organizations, including work in fund-raising and marketing.
Scattered incidents of violence have marred the once peaceful independent truckers' strike in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois as businesses start to feel the pinch of the strike in terms of delayed deliveries; a firebomb is thrown at a delivery truck owned by Malone and Hyde, Inc., of Sikeston in the morning near Dutchtown; the bomb doesn't hit the truck and explodes behind it without doing any harm; meanwhile, truckers continue to block pumps at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau.
The Barn, a three-level restaurant in the converted former Schonhoff dairy barn on Cape Girardeau's west side, will open tomorrow at 2826 Independence St.; Richard Ferguson, who also operates The Spanish Door, 731 Broadway, is owner of the business.
The Missouri Attorney General's office has ruled that a vacancy exists in the office of Cape Girardeau County representative and that a special election must be held, renewing speculation on possible candidates for the office; the opinion was asked by Rep. J.S.N. Farquhar, who has been serving in the office as holdover legislator from the county following the death, before he qualified, of Roy E. Goodwin of Jackson, elected to the post in November; Farquhar withdraws himself as a possible candidate for the post.
R.C. Landgraf, veteran lumberman, has sold his business in Pocahontas to Clarence "Doc" Saupe, former Shawneetown postmaster and general merchant; Landgraf had operated the yard since 1920, when he took over from Ruben Landgraf; the lumber business has been in the Landgraf family for more than 50 years.
Cleveland Poe, 35, a son of Mr. and Mrs. I.H. Poe of Jackson, is killed in an accident in a coal mine at Christopher, Illinois; no details of the accident are received, but Poe was considered an experienced worker, having been employed in the mines nearly 17 years; Poe was married and is survived by his widow and a child.
J.B. "Snaky" Moore, a ferryman of Illmo, announces that he has resumed ferryboat service across the Mississippi River from Manning's Landing to Thebes, Illinois, following the rescue of his boat from the ice gorge late last week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
