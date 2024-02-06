Out of the past: Feb. 4

Pastor Ron Green and wife, Renee, of Faith Baptist Temple have been called to start a new church in Pennsylvania; Pastor Ron Seal, who has been pastor of Rose City Baptist Church since July, is now pastor of the joint congregations.
Karen Wheaton of Decatur, Alabama, sings in the evening at First Assembly of God Church; Wheaton has released nine albums and recorded two videos; she is a regular guest on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.
A Cape Girardeau attorney, Timothy F. Ruddy, becomes the first candidate for a seat on the City Council when he files in the office of city clerk Verna L. Landis; two three-year seats on the council will be open for the April 6 election through expiration of the terms of Councilmen Stephen E. Strom and Ivan L. Irvin; both incumbents have said they won't seek reelection.
An apparent power struggle among officers and directors of Jackson Exchange Bank is causing concern among its stockholders, who acknowledge, however, that its financial status isn't at issue; five officials of the 77-year-old financial institution have resigned in less than a week; those remaining are silent about the controversy in public, but some shareholders indicate they are concerned about the operation of the bank.
Production is expected to begin next week by the Littleten Shoe Co., 725 Broadway, according to company president W.H. Rodgers; most of the machinery has been installed, which will be used to manufacture women's sports type shoes; production has already started at the Rodgers & Frissell Heel Covering Co. plant, 900 Broadway, with two shipments of covered wood heels having been made.
The Cape Girardeau City Council hears a proposal offered by attorneys of three Cape Girardeau taxicab companies, which would authorize the city to limit the number of cab companies which could operate here; the proposal calls for a minimum of five cabs before a company could be licensed; consideration of the matter is deferred.
Mrs. T.P. Russell of Cape Girardeau stands as the champion speller among local citizens, including 35 women and 20 men, who competed for honors in an old-fashioned spelling bee at the Centenary Methodist Church last night; she vanquished her last opponent, Teachers College student Earl McLain, on the word "hearken."
Police can find no trace of two bandits who last night attempted to hold up motorman Gus Borchelt of the local street car line and got the worst of the encounter; the pugnacious tram car pilot is nursing a sore head, the result of being thumped by one of the would-be robbers; with guns pointed at him, Borchelt attacked one of the men, while the other hit Borchelt on the head with a revival; the motorman managed to retreat to his car and sped away.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
