Out of the past: Feb. 4

1996

Pastor Ron Green and wife, Renee, of Faith Baptist Temple have been called to start a new church in Pennsylvania; Pastor Ron Seal, who has been pastor of Rose City Baptist Church since July, is now pastor of the joint congregations.

Karen Wheaton of Decatur, Alabama, sings in the evening at First Assembly of God Church; Wheaton has released nine albums and recorded two videos; she is a regular guest on the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

1971

A Cape Girardeau attorney, Timothy F. Ruddy, becomes the first candidate for a seat on the City Council when he files in the office of city clerk Verna L. Landis; two three-year seats on the council will be open for the April 6 election through expiration of the terms of Councilmen Stephen E. Strom and Ivan L. Irvin; both incumbents have said they won't seek reelection.

An apparent power struggle among officers and directors of Jackson Exchange Bank is causing concern among its stockholders, who acknowledge, however, that its financial status isn't at issue; five officials of the 77-year-old financial institution have resigned in less than a week; those remaining are silent about the controversy in public, but some shareholders indicate they are concerned about the operation of the bank.