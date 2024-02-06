Out of the past: Feb. 4

1995

Cape Girardeau native Jack Oliver, 25, is making big waves at a young age on the Missouri political scene, even drawing attention at the national level; Oliver's most recent campaign stint came last year during John Ashcroft's successful bid for the U.S. Senate; he served as Ashcroft's campaign director and oversaw fundraising and the overall development of the campaign; Oliver now serves as Ashcroft's deputy chief of staff.

After 10 years in business, the McDonald's restaurant in Jackson was the victim of a fire in December; but company officials expect to reopen by April; a 40-man crew has been working to clean and rebuild the restaurant at 2220 E. Hwy. 61 for a couple of weeks.

1970

Cape Girardeau public schools face the potential loss of $187,014 in revenue that had been anticipated from state funds for next year, says superintendent Charles E. House; House says the figure is the amount of revenue the school system had expected from two state sources, but which now appears in doubt.

The field of candidates for seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education widened to six yesterday, when Mrs. Paul Buckstein announced she will seek the one-year post; seeking three-year posts are incumbent Mary Kasten and James R. McHaney, a newcomer.