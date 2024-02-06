Out of the past: Feb. 4

Cape Girardeau native Jack Oliver, 25, is making big waves at a young age on the Missouri political scene, even drawing attention at the national level; Oliver's most recent campaign stint came last year during John Ashcroft's successful bid for the U.S. Senate; he served as Ashcroft's campaign director and oversaw fundraising and the overall development of the campaign; Oliver now serves as Ashcroft's deputy chief of staff.
After 10 years in business, the McDonald's restaurant in Jackson was the victim of a fire in December; but company officials expect to reopen by April; a 40-man crew has been working to clean and rebuild the restaurant at 2220 E. Hwy. 61 for a couple of weeks.
Cape Girardeau public schools face the potential loss of $187,014 in revenue that had been anticipated from state funds for next year, says superintendent Charles E. House; House says the figure is the amount of revenue the school system had expected from two state sources, but which now appears in doubt.
The field of candidates for seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education widened to six yesterday, when Mrs. Paul Buckstein announced she will seek the one-year post; seeking three-year posts are incumbent Mary Kasten and James R. McHaney, a newcomer.
A young men's quartet composed of Jerry and Gene Howell and Leroy and Leo McClard sing several numbers at the evening worship service at Red Star Baptist Church.
Pvt. Arthur J. Schroeder, 28, has been missing in action since Nov. 18 in France, the adjutant general notifies his wife, Mary L. Schroeder of Cape Girardeau; there is no explanation of the delay in advising her of the fact her husband has been missing nearly 10 weeks; ordinarily, such notice is given within four weeks.
A.N. Durnell, pioneer sawmill man of Southeast Missouri, dies at Saint Francis Hospital; he would have been 75 years old next month; one of the largest sawmills of this section was owned and operated by him for years at Durnell Spur in Stoddard County; he also was a large landowner and for the past few years a contractor, in partnership with his son-in-law, C.C. Hawley of Cape Girardeau.
A shortage of railroad cars is being blamed by Cape Girardeau coal dealers for the coal shortage here; the International Shoe Co. has enough fuel to run only five days, and the Public Utilities Co. can operate about one week without having its supply replenished; no coal has been received here by some of the large industries since the middle of January.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
