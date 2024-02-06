Out of the past: Feb. 4

1994

Joe F. Gambill, recently retired manager of BioKyowa Inc., is named recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award; the award is presented by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during its annual dinner/dance held at the Show Me Center; also honored are chamber president John Mehner, who receives the "Go-Getter" award, and KBSI-TV, which receives the "Small Business of the Year" award.

Dux, a drug-sniffing German shepherd, pays an official, surprise visit to the Scott City schools in the morning; Dux and his handler, Mike Ervin of Cape Girardeau, search student lockers in the high school and walk through the elementary school hallways, sniffing for the presence of illegal drugs.

1969

Five new directors have been elected to three-year terms each by the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., which owns and has developed an industrial site along Nash Road near the airport; the new directors are A.D. Price, A.E. Birk, C.A. Bohnsack, Thomas L. Meyer and R.E.L. Lamkin Jr.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. E.J. Gessert, a member of the force for 4 1/2 years, has resigned to take a position with the Arkansas Best Freight Co., which offers better economic opportunity; the police department doesn't offer health or retirement programs for its men.