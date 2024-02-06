Out of the past: Feb. 4

Joe F. Gambill, recently retired manager of BioKyowa Inc., is named recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award; the award is presented by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during its annual dinner/dance held at the Show Me Center; also honored are chamber president John Mehner, who receives the "Go-Getter" award, and KBSI-TV, which receives the "Small Business of the Year" award.
Dux, a drug-sniffing German shepherd, pays an official, surprise visit to the Scott City schools in the morning; Dux and his handler, Mike Ervin of Cape Girardeau, search student lockers in the high school and walk through the elementary school hallways, sniffing for the presence of illegal drugs.
Five new directors have been elected to three-year terms each by the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., which owns and has developed an industrial site along Nash Road near the airport; the new directors are A.D. Price, A.E. Birk, C.A. Bohnsack, Thomas L. Meyer and R.E.L. Lamkin Jr.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. E.J. Gessert, a member of the force for 4 1/2 years, has resigned to take a position with the Arkansas Best Freight Co., which offers better economic opportunity; the police department doesn't offer health or retirement programs for its men.
Under orders of the War Manpower Commission in Washington, all registered nurses in Cape Girardeau County are called upon to register during a three-day period next week; similarly, other nurses throughout the country have been directed to register, regardless of their marital status.
Trunnell & Co. open a new heating and sheet metal shop at 205 S. Sprigg St., Glenn Trunnell and Wilbur L. Beaty being associated in the business; they will do all types of sheet metal and gutter work, specializing in the installation and service of automatic heating equipment and air conditioning.
Maj. Patrick Frissell, late commandant at Ebert aviation field at Lonoke, Arkansas, has been transferred to the aviation repair depot at Indianapolis.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has appointed Edward L. Sailer its city engineer; Sailer, who recently received his discharge from the Army, is a graduate of the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy at Rolla and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
