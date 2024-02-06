Out of the past: Feb. 3

PERRYVILLE -- Dr. Rex Miller, Perryville schools superintendent for the past three years, has been named superintendent of Windsor School District; the Windsor school board selected Miller for the top position during a meeting last week; he was one of seven finalists and 24 applicants for the position; Miller announced his resignation from Perryville schools in October.
Dave McAllister has reopened the restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, an endeavor several have attempted but none have been able to make profitable; since 1993, three private operators plus the city have run the restaurant.
The Lutheran Institute for Study, Worship and Service, sponsored by the Lutheran Chapel of Hope, is offered to area Lutherans; all classes will be held at the Lutheran Chapel of Hope; the four-week courses will be taught by the Revs. Richard Eissfeldt, O.A. Gerken, Alan H. Bachert and Robert E. Lange; eight-week courses will also be offered, instructed by the Revs. Earl Weis, Lange and William Allen.
Biederman's, large retail furniture outlet at 2103 William St., has been purchased, along with a group of 120 retail stores throughout the Midwest, by American Furniture Co.; the local store occupies a 10,000-square-foot building, constructed eight years ago and leased to the Biederman firm by Clyde Foeste, who has affected a lease agreement with the new owners.
Selective Service induction calls have been canceled for the next two months, but chief clerk Robert J. Altenthal of the county board reminds registrants that their obligation under the draft act continues; he stresses that 18-year-olds must continue to report to the county board office on the second floor of the Buckner-Ragsdale building within a five-day period after attaining their birthday.
Werner's Grocery, 1192 Broadway, was recently remodeled into a super market with approximately 40% additional space; the market will celebrate its formal opening Friday and Saturday, with coffee, cookies and ice cream being served to customers Saturday; the business was opened by Clarence C. Werner and Alvin A. Werner, cousins, on Dec. 1, 1935, at the present location.
Machinery which will be used to manufacture spring-water soda has been purchased by J.F. Lawler, Independence Street meat market proprietor, and will be installed on his farm on the Bend Road a mile north of Cape Girardeau; the plant will be built near a pure water spring on the Lawler farm, water from which has been analyzed by professor A.C. Magill and reported to be excellent for soda water purposes; Lawler's daughter, Coda, who is studying at Columbia University in New York City, will be secretary and treasurer of the company.
Loads and loads of structural steel are being hauled through Jackson from the Missouri Pacific Railroad station to Byrd's Creek, where a large bridge is to be erected; judging from the size of the beams and other parts, the bridge will be one of the largest in Cape Girardeau County.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.