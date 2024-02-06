Out of the past: Feb. 3

1999

PERRYVILLE -- Dr. Rex Miller, Perryville schools superintendent for the past three years, has been named superintendent of Windsor School District; the Windsor school board selected Miller for the top position during a meeting last week; he was one of seven finalists and 24 applicants for the position; Miller announced his resignation from Perryville schools in October.

Dave McAllister has reopened the restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, an endeavor several have attempted but none have been able to make profitable; since 1993, three private operators plus the city have run the restaurant.

1974

The Lutheran Institute for Study, Worship and Service, sponsored by the Lutheran Chapel of Hope, is offered to area Lutherans; all classes will be held at the Lutheran Chapel of Hope; the four-week courses will be taught by the Revs. Richard Eissfeldt, O.A. Gerken, Alan H. Bachert and Robert E. Lange; eight-week courses will also be offered, instructed by the Revs. Earl Weis, Lange and William Allen.

Biederman's, large retail furniture outlet at 2103 William St., has been purchased, along with a group of 120 retail stores throughout the Midwest, by American Furniture Co.; the local store occupies a 10,000-square-foot building, constructed eight years ago and leased to the Biederman firm by Clyde Foeste, who has affected a lease agreement with the new owners.