Out of the past: Feb. 3

1998

When voters approved Cape Girardeau's half-cent transportation sales tax in 1995, Perryville Road was at the top of the list for improvement; yesterday, city officials gathered to mark the official start of that project; the $1.7 million project, which covers a one-mile stretch from Meyer Drive to the city limits, calls for widening Perryville Road to 36 feet, adding sidewalks, improving sight distance at intersections, providing safer turning on and off the road from residential streets and improving drainage.

Dutchtown, the small community often besieged by big floods, took a step toward solving those problems Monday when it became incorporated as an official town; Dutchtown residents are interested in a levee to protect the town and traffic along highways 25 and 74; but the Corps of Engineer's involvement in such a project requires a governmental entity to take the lead, as well as $8,000 up front to begin the project.

1973

Rep. Marvin E. Proffer, D-Jackson, has introduced a bill into the Missouri House which would give the state the first opportunity to acquire abandoned railroad land; the bill says if the railroad companies desire to sell their railroad rights of way when they are abandoning certain lines, the state will be notified, giving it the opportunity to purchase the right of way for a trail.

The Cape Girardeau County Court has received notification that Ronald L. Gray has been promoted to juvenile office administrator and that Richard L. McGill has been named chief deputy juvenile officer; the promotions were made by Circuit Judge Stanley Grimm.