Out of the past: Feb. 3

1997

Coal still has a future in the Southern Illinois economy despite news of declining tonnage and sales over the past five years, a state commerce official says; the Illinois Coal Development Board, which submits an annual "coal report" to the Illinois General Assembly, reports a decline in the production and sale of coal by more than 4 million tons in 1995; the decline was blamed on increased competition with Western low-sulfur coal; the switch to the lower-sulfur coal was brought on by Phase I of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990.

The Cape Girardeau City Council discusses proposed changes to its franchise agreement with the local cable television provider in a closed meeting; a reporter from the Southeast Missourian challenges the council's decision to discuss the matter secretly, but he isn't allowed to attend.

1972

Cape Girardeau is gaining a fourth bank, which will be located along Kingshighway next to Arena Park; five prominent Cape Girardeau businessmen and a St. Louis holding company -- Mark Twain Bankshares Association Inc. -- will establish a Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank; local organizers are Ralph L. Edwards, Martin Hecht, Vernon H. Landgraf, B.W. Birk and James A. Bauerle.

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have a new project; they will renovate those unclaimed bicycles held by the city police department; once restored, the bicycles will be given to disadvantaged youths of the community.