Out of the past: Feb. 3

Coal still has a future in the Southern Illinois economy despite news of declining tonnage and sales over the past five years, a state commerce official says; the Illinois Coal Development Board, which submits an annual "coal report" to the Illinois General Assembly, reports a decline in the production and sale of coal by more than 4 million tons in 1995; the decline was blamed on increased competition with Western low-sulfur coal; the switch to the lower-sulfur coal was brought on by Phase I of the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990.
The Cape Girardeau City Council discusses proposed changes to its franchise agreement with the local cable television provider in a closed meeting; a reporter from the Southeast Missourian challenges the council's decision to discuss the matter secretly, but he isn't allowed to attend.
Cape Girardeau is gaining a fourth bank, which will be located along Kingshighway next to Arena Park; five prominent Cape Girardeau businessmen and a St. Louis holding company -- Mark Twain Bankshares Association Inc. -- will establish a Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank; local organizers are Ralph L. Edwards, Martin Hecht, Vernon H. Landgraf, B.W. Birk and James A. Bauerle.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have a new project; they will renovate those unclaimed bicycles held by the city police department; once restored, the bicycles will be given to disadvantaged youths of the community.
The Community Development Committee, meeting in the morning, approves an airport bond issue, to be voted ahead of other special election matters, and also urges that at the same time a 3-cent playground tax referendum be put before the people; the airport bond issue would amount to $115,000, to be used to purchase an additional 200 acres of land.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The drive for a Bollinger County library, to be brought to a vote at the April school election, will be given further impetus this week during a three-day speaking tour by Jean Ale, extension librarian of the Missouri State Library of Jefferson City; she will speak tonight at a box supper at the Masonic Hall; tomorrow she will be the guest of the Rotary Club, and Wednesday night she will speak at a mass meeting at the county courthouse, which all county residents are urged to attend.
Organization of the 140th Infantry Regiment, Missouri National Guard, has been completed and has been recognized by federal authorities, announces the commanding officer, Col. Warren L. Mabrey; W.A. Raupp, adjutant general and commanding general of the Missouri National Guard, together with Maj. C.A. Mitchgell, is in Cape Girardeau making a final inspection of the guardsmen.
Jean Dale, star pitcher for the Cape Girardeau Capahas last season, returns to St. Louis on the afternoon train; Dale came to town primarily to attend the big banquet given by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening, at which he and others spoke in support of plans to make Fairground Park into a memorial park, with improved baseball facilities.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.