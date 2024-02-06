Out of the past: Feb. 3

1996

Tireless community service and a long-standing commitment to the future of Cape Girardeau earned veteran banker Narvol A. Randol Sr., the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award; the award was presented by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during its annual dinner-dance at the Show Me Center last night, with more than 800 people attending; also honored were Ken Bryan, who received the Go-Getter Award, presented for a member's outstanding work with the organization's membership committee; Hutson's Fine Furniture, which received the Small Business of the Year Award; and 11 chamber members of more than 50 years.

Southeast Missouri State University wants to increase enrollment by nearly 2,000 students by the year 2000; enrollment stood at 8,100 last fall; the school wants to have 10,300 students enrolled by the 2000 fall semester, with the increase coming in the number of commuter students.

1971

Cape Girardeau is gaining a fourth bank, which is to be located along Kingshighway next to Arena Park; five prominent Cape Girardeau businessmen and a St. Louis holding company -- Mark Twain Bancshares Association -- are involved in what will be known as Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank; local organizers are Ralph E. Edwards, Martin Hecht, Vernon H. Landgraf, B.W. Birk and James A. Bauerle.

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have a new project; they are renovating unclaimed bicycles being held by the Cape Girardeau Police Department; when restored, the bicycles will be given to disadvantaged youths of the community.