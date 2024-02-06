Out of the past: Feb. 3

Tireless community service and a long-standing commitment to the future of Cape Girardeau earned veteran banker Narvol A. Randol Sr., the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award; the award was presented by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce during its annual dinner-dance at the Show Me Center last night, with more than 800 people attending; also honored were Ken Bryan, who received the Go-Getter Award, presented for a member's outstanding work with the organization's membership committee; Hutson's Fine Furniture, which received the Small Business of the Year Award; and 11 chamber members of more than 50 years.
Southeast Missouri State University wants to increase enrollment by nearly 2,000 students by the year 2000; enrollment stood at 8,100 last fall; the school wants to have 10,300 students enrolled by the 2000 fall semester, with the increase coming in the number of commuter students.
Cape Girardeau is gaining a fourth bank, which is to be located along Kingshighway next to Arena Park; five prominent Cape Girardeau businessmen and a St. Louis holding company -- Mark Twain Bancshares Association -- are involved in what will be known as Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank; local organizers are Ralph E. Edwards, Martin Hecht, Vernon H. Landgraf, B.W. Birk and James A. Bauerle.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees have a new project; they are renovating unclaimed bicycles being held by the Cape Girardeau Police Department; when restored, the bicycles will be given to disadvantaged youths of the community.
Observance of the Lord's Supper and a foot-washing ceremony are featured at a special afternoon service at the Church of God Mission; the Rev. J.H. Ball makes a short talk on "The New Testament Ordinances."
James M. McLaughlin of St. Louis, vice president of the Browns baseball organization, and his wife visit with Mayor R.E. Beckman and others relative to Cape Girardeau hosting at least a portion of the Browns' minor league organization for spring training, continuing a three-year wartime practice; final details as to housing remain to be worked out, this being the major problem; training camp is planned to open here April 7.
Preparations are being made to move the manual training department of Cape Girardeau High School, now occupying a portion of the ground floor of the school, to the ground floor of the new building tomorrow morning; the move will make room for the 60 or 70 students who will be promoted from the grade schools to Central High Friday; promotions have been held up since Christmas because of a lack of room to accommodate the students.
The Cape County Milling Co. is making plans to erect another building north of Mill B, on West Main Street in Jackson; within the last few years, the plant has been enlarged greatly and covers a considerable area.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
