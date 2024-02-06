Out of the past: Feb. 3

1995

The calendar says it's winter, but lately the weather has had the look of spring; in fact, it's been downright mild; so mild, golfers have flocked to area courses, rose bushes and some other plants are showing new growth, and city snow plows have been all but forgotten.

Personnel of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department are increasing their odds of surviving a shootout by training on the firing range with new pistols; the department purchased .40-caliber Glock pistols, and street survival training with the 30 weapons will be completed early next week.

1970

Three more persons announced Monday they will seek posts on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education at the April 7 election; joining incumbent Mary Kasten and newcomer Hilary Schmittzehe in filing for the board are Mrs. George A. Ketcham, John A. Adams and James R. McHaney.

Army Brig. Gen. Louis H. Renfrow (ret.) of Cape Girardeau and Alexandria, Virginia, reports he is moving again "under his own steam" on two artificial legs; Renfrow had his second amputation before Christmas and the first about two years ago; he expects to leave Walter Reed General Hospital in Washington, D.C., by the end of February; his wife, at home in Alexandria, is recovering rapidly from a broken arm and ribs, received in a fall in October.