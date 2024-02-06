Out of the past: Feb. 3

The Towers renovation project at Southeast Missouri State University has hit a snag over a labor union official's complaints there have been violations of the prevailing wage law; the complaints center around the university's decision to expand the renovation of two of the campus' high-rise residence halls to include a new chilled water cooling system.
Despite the loss of a week of rain in December and a week of snow and sub-zero weather in January, construction of an $805,000 addition to the Lowell Jones Building at Delta High School is slightly ahead of schedule; general contractor for the project is Brown Construction Co. of Dexter, Missouri
The Cape Girardeau County Court says County Assessor Edwin A. Blumenberg will meet with Joe Ellis Jr. of Charleston, Missouri, representative of the State Tax Commission, to discuss the 22.7 percent assessment level of Cape Girardeau County; the assessment level, which dropped from 31.33 percent, created a crisis for most school districts in the county because a portion of the state aid to the districts is threatened.
Purchase of the Town House Motel, Broadway and Kingshighway, by Mr. and Mrs. Lynn L. Thompson of Sikeston, Missouri, from R.D. Clayton Investment Co., is announced; the new owners have retained Leonard Vaughn as manager of the 9-year-old motel.
That the federal government hasn't as yet decided definitely what it is going to do with Harris Field is indicated in a telegram received by Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman from the Defense Plant Corporation; title to the 57-acre tract is held by the corporation, a government agency created to build wartime installations for the government; it also holds the lease on the remaining acreage not actually purchased.
Plans are being made to hold a fair in Cape Girardeau this year, the directors having selected Aug. 9 to 12 as dates for the exposition; no fair was held in 1942 or 1943, after a successful one in 1941.
Cape Girardeau night watchman J.W. Pearson receives a letter from the War Department at Washington notifying him that his son, John Richmond Pearson, was wounded in action Oct. 14; the extent of his injury is unstated.
Edward Frenzel, proprietor of a saloon in Haarig, has purchased the Selma Vasterling property at 422 Themis St., and will move into it as soon as the Vasterling family vacates.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
