Out of the past: Feb. 3

1994

The Towers renovation project at Southeast Missouri State University has hit a snag over a labor union official's complaints there have been violations of the prevailing wage law; the complaints center around the university's decision to expand the renovation of two of the campus' high-rise residence halls to include a new chilled water cooling system.

Despite the loss of a week of rain in December and a week of snow and sub-zero weather in January, construction of an $805,000 addition to the Lowell Jones Building at Delta High School is slightly ahead of schedule; general contractor for the project is Brown Construction Co. of Dexter, Missouri

1969

The Cape Girardeau County Court says County Assessor Edwin A. Blumenberg will meet with Joe Ellis Jr. of Charleston, Missouri, representative of the State Tax Commission, to discuss the 22.7 percent assessment level of Cape Girardeau County; the assessment level, which dropped from 31.33 percent, created a crisis for most school districts in the county because a portion of the state aid to the districts is threatened.

Purchase of the Town House Motel, Broadway and Kingshighway, by Mr. and Mrs. Lynn L. Thompson of Sikeston, Missouri, from R.D. Clayton Investment Co., is announced; the new owners have retained Leonard Vaughn as manager of the 9-year-old motel.