Out of the past: Feb. 3

1993

Veteran U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson says he plans to seriously consider running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by John Danforth next year; like everyone else, Emerson was surprised by Danforth's announcement he wouldn't seek a fourth term.

Steven Wayne Wright filed yesterday for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, becoming the fourth candidate to seek one of three seats on the board; Wright is vice president of Mercantile Bank.

1968

An automatic mailing station will be built on the State College campus to handle the heavy volume originating from the college; the facility will relieve students and faculty from frequently trips to the post office; the station, equipped with scales and a coin-operated stamp vending device, will be built near Memorial Hall, adjacent to the front north sidewalk.

The Marquette indoor swimming pool, closed for six years, will resume operations next week under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Park and Recreation Department, providing open swimming periods, adult and youth swimming lessons and scuba-diving lessons.