Out of the past: Feb. 3

Veteran U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson says he plans to seriously consider running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by John Danforth next year; like everyone else, Emerson was surprised by Danforth's announcement he wouldn't seek a fourth term.
Steven Wayne Wright filed yesterday for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, becoming the fourth candidate to seek one of three seats on the board; Wright is vice president of Mercantile Bank.
An automatic mailing station will be built on the State College campus to handle the heavy volume originating from the college; the facility will relieve students and faculty from frequently trips to the post office; the station, equipped with scales and a coin-operated stamp vending device, will be built near Memorial Hall, adjacent to the front north sidewalk.
The Marquette indoor swimming pool, closed for six years, will resume operations next week under the auspices of the Cape Girardeau Park and Recreation Department, providing open swimming periods, adult and youth swimming lessons and scuba-diving lessons.
Marine Pfc. Willie Lufcy, son of Fay Lufcy of Crowder, Missouri, and who has two sisters and a brother living in Cape Girardeau, has been wounded in action, likely on Guadalcanal; his sisters are Mrs. Ed Lorberg and Mrs. Claude Keesee, and his brother is Norman Lufcy.
G.E. Gilliland of Toledo, Ohio, president of the Toledo Mudhens, a St. Louis Browns farm club in the American Association, arrived here last night and will remain here some time to supervise preparations for the Browns' spring training camp, which opens March 15.
A union worship service is again held in the evening at the Christian Church, in order to conserve fuel; the Rev. C.P. Scruggs of the First Baptist Church fills the pulpit.
Judge Orren Wilson receives a telegram from Daniel Roper, Commissioner of Internal Revenue in Washington, D.C., asking when Wilson would be able to report to Washington for duty; Wilson is being asked to help the government collect the money it needs to support the troops or some similar work, the extent of which he has not yet been informed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
