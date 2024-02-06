Out of the past: Feb. 3

1992

Cape Girardeau would spend nearly $22.6 million on capital-improvement projects over the next five fiscal years under a scaled-back plan proposed by the city staff; the five-year plan proposed last year had a budget of $37.3 million but was amended this year to reflect reduced-revenue estimates and the exclusion of any projects that require voter approval.

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County will operate on a $3.45 million budget this year, up only slightly from last year; "We are marking time, trying to find some revenues," County Clerk Bob Kielhofner said.

1967

A subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee visits State College for a firsthand look at facilities here as they relate to capital-improvement requests; after the six legislators -- five committee members and Rep. Earl S. Mackey of Cape Girardeau -- are briefed on present and future capital needs by Mark F. Scully, president of the college, they are taken on a bus tour of the campus.

State College students who have taken juvenile-delinquency courses will have an opportunity to participate in the Big Brother-Big Sister program; youths 9 through 16 years old will be referred to the students by the juvenile court and the welfare office.