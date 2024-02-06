Out of the past: Feb. 3

Cape Girardeau would spend nearly $22.6 million on capital-improvement projects over the next five fiscal years under a scaled-back plan proposed by the city staff; the five-year plan proposed last year had a budget of $37.3 million but was amended this year to reflect reduced-revenue estimates and the exclusion of any projects that require voter approval.
BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County will operate on a $3.45 million budget this year, up only slightly from last year; "We are marking time, trying to find some revenues," County Clerk Bob Kielhofner said.
A subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee visits State College for a firsthand look at facilities here as they relate to capital-improvement requests; after the six legislators -- five committee members and Rep. Earl S. Mackey of Cape Girardeau -- are briefed on present and future capital needs by Mark F. Scully, president of the college, they are taken on a bus tour of the campus.
State College students who have taken juvenile-delinquency courses will have an opportunity to participate in the Big Brother-Big Sister program; youths 9 through 16 years old will be referred to the students by the juvenile court and the welfare office.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night discussed a proposed plan through which high-school senior boys might be pre-enrolled in the U.S. Navy, with the boys and parents willing; the plan, proposed by the Navy, would enroll 17-year-old and older senior boys in the Navy and then allow them to complete their high-school courses before actually being called into regular service.
Theodore B. "Ted" Pett, who for more than 14 years has given curb service to customers at Blue Hole Garden, goes to St. Louis for final enlistment in the Navy; if accepted, he will be sent to Norfolk, Virginia, for training in the messman's service.
Herman Loeffel, one of Cape Girardeau's leading contractors, has gone into the manufacturing business; he has installed a plant for washing and screening creek gravel on Three Mile Creek, just west of the city on the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad, and is doing a big business; he intends to start another plant soon for the making of concrete sewer pipes, planning to manufacture pipes from 2 feet to 6 feet in diameter, to be used in road building.
The Daily Republican newspaper issues three extras, plus its regular edition, to bring readers up-to-date news regarding the United States' breaking off of diplomatic relations with Germany; a Sunday extra is possible, if circumstances warrant it; it would be sold on the streets by carrier boys.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
