Out of the past: Feb. 29

A pre-Easter service is held in the evening at First Baptist Church, Broadway and Spanish Street; the subject for the service is "Players in the Tragedy of the Tree."
Arnet Groves, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.O. Groves, leaves in the morning for St. Louis, where he will visit a few days before going on to Mobile, Alabama; his cousin, A. O'Neal, accompanies him to St. Louis; entertaining him while he awaits the arrival of the train are Marvin Gockel, Charley McBride, Elney Abernathy, Paul Behymer, Harry Abbott, Elmer Shoch, Walter Stephens, Charley Williams and Earl Young.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.