All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 29, 2020

Out of the past: Feb. 29

A pre-Easter service is held in the evening at First Baptist Church, Broadway and Spanish Street; the subject for the service is "Players in the Tragedy of the Tree." Arnet Groves, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.O. Groves, leaves in the morning for St. Louis, where he will visit a few days before going on to Mobile, Alabama; his cousin, A. ...

1920

A pre-Easter service is held in the evening at First Baptist Church, Broadway and Spanish Street; the subject for the service is "Players in the Tragedy of the Tree."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arnet Groves, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.O. Groves, leaves in the morning for St. Louis, where he will visit a few days before going on to Mobile, Alabama; his cousin, A. O'Neal, accompanies him to St. Louis; entertaining him while he awaits the arrival of the train are Marvin Gockel, Charley McBride, Elney Abernathy, Paul Behymer, Harry Abbott, Elmer Shoch, Walter Stephens, Charley Williams and Earl Young.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy