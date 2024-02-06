Out of the past: Feb. 28

Groundwork is underway on a $9.75 million project that will provide three clinker storage silos at Lone Star Industries Inc., in the 2500 block of South Sprigg; the silos will be about 120 feet tall and 70 feet in diameter; "This will give us storage for 40,000 tons of clinker," said John Burian, director of operations at the plant.
The St. Louis media have descended upon Cape Girardeau's Federal Building to cover a murder-for-hire trial amassing much air time and many column inches in their home city; satellite trucks from most of the network affiliates have been positioned at Broadway and Fountain Street to broadcast live reports on the trial of Richard DeCaro, 34, of St. Charles, Missouri, and Daniel Basile of St. Louis, who are accused of a clandestine plot to kill the wife of one of the defendants for insurance money; the government also accuses them of filing false insurance claims on stolen property.
New Testament Baptist Church, 209 E. Cape Rock Drive, has accepted as its new pastor, the Rev. Glen Foster of Springfield, Missouri; he is a graduate of Baptist Bible Chapel in Springfield and has been serving a church near there; he will move here with his wife and two children in March.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Speaking at the dedication of the Perryville Junior High School annex, State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., declares, "If the community must grow, so must its school system"; predicting "tremendous problems ahead" in planning schools to match population growth, Spradling says by the year 2000, population is expected to grow from three and one-half billion to seven billion.
Stifled by the war, building activity in the area around Cape Girardeau's new city park and generally on Highway 61, north and south of the Broadway junction, has resumed as much as the shortage of materials and labor permits; both commercial and residential buildings are in the picture, and reports are that industry is seeking sites in that section.
Dr. V. Paul Grisham, who was released to inactive duty by the Navy Feb. 25, plans to return to Cape Girardeau about March 8 or 9 and will resume his dental practice in his previous office, 230 N. Middle St; a lieutenant commander when he received his release, Grisham entered service Jan. 1, 1944, and was stationed first at Great Lakes, Illinois, and later at Washington, D.C.
Police are trying to solve the murder of Good Hope Street night watchman Willis Martin, who was found dead in the rear of the Segal Shoe Store, 629 Good Hope St., yesterday morning, with two bullet holes through his body; a bloodhound is brought here in the afternoon from Kentucky, and it trails from the murder scene to the home of Jim Allen in Smelterville; Allen isn't arrested, as both Police Chief W.J. Segraves and Deputy Sheriff Ed Frenzel vouch for him.
A report comes from Jefferson City that the wife of State Sen. Richard Ralph of St. Louis County has notified Gov. Arthur M. Hyde she is unable to serve as a member of the Southeast Missouri State College Board of Regents.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
