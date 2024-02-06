Out of the past: Feb. 28

1996

Groundwork is underway on a $9.75 million project that will provide three clinker storage silos at Lone Star Industries Inc., in the 2500 block of South Sprigg; the silos will be about 120 feet tall and 70 feet in diameter; "This will give us storage for 40,000 tons of clinker," said John Burian, director of operations at the plant.

The St. Louis media have descended upon Cape Girardeau's Federal Building to cover a murder-for-hire trial amassing much air time and many column inches in their home city; satellite trucks from most of the network affiliates have been positioned at Broadway and Fountain Street to broadcast live reports on the trial of Richard DeCaro, 34, of St. Charles, Missouri, and Daniel Basile of St. Louis, who are accused of a clandestine plot to kill the wife of one of the defendants for insurance money; the government also accuses them of filing false insurance claims on stolen property.

1971

New Testament Baptist Church, 209 E. Cape Rock Drive, has accepted as its new pastor, the Rev. Glen Foster of Springfield, Missouri; he is a graduate of Baptist Bible Chapel in Springfield and has been serving a church near there; he will move here with his wife and two children in March.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Speaking at the dedication of the Perryville Junior High School annex, State Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., declares, "If the community must grow, so must its school system"; predicting "tremendous problems ahead" in planning schools to match population growth, Spradling says by the year 2000, population is expected to grow from three and one-half billion to seven billion.