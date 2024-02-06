Out of the past: Feb. 28

Nine Cape Girardeau firefighters and a police officer receive awards of valor in a brief ceremony at Fire Station No. 1; they were honored for their actions in battling four major fires last year; awards are given to assistant fire chief Max Jauch, training officer Mark Hasheider, captains Paul "Butch" Lufcy, Fred Vincel and Steve Besand, firefighters Harry Schumer, David Scherer, Ed Serandos and Charles Johnson, and police officer Homer Markhart.
The Cape Girardeau Airport Board and the city staff disagree over how the airport should be run; the board has recommended the airport operate as a separate department instead of as a division of the Public Works Department; the city's top administrators contend the current arrangement has worked well.
The Cape Girardeau County Court will apparently look further into the possibility of buying voting machines for the county following a meeting Friday night at which a machine was demonstrated; the dinner meeting at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn was conducted by American Voting Machine Co., a firm that has been making voting machines for 70 years.
Dr. Arthur Clay Magill, whose poignant sorrow arising from a family tragedy in the early part of the century became the means by which untold lives over Southeast Missouri were saved, dies at his home after months of illness at age 88.
Out of step with the rest of the state, counties in Southeast Missouri generally voted in varying majorities against the adoption of the new state Constitution yesterday, incomplete reports from the district show; with all precincts reported, Cape Girardeau County voted against the Constitution by a majority of 545.
The Schonhoff Brothers Dairy has purchased the former I. Ben Miller 60-acre dairy farm on North Sprigg Street Road from Barrett Cotner; A.M. Schonhoff says they plan to move their 40-cow Guernsey herd to the new place; a Holstein herd of similar size will be maintained at the present farm on Gordonville Road.
The Jackson Volunteer Fire Department met last night, at which meeting the new chemical fire extinguishers were primed and charged and prepared for immediate use; seven of the firefighters were designated as the "chemical brigade" and will have charge of this part of the firefighting apparatus; these men are W.T. Ruff, Charles F. Steck, E. Milde, Arthur Bruhl, Charles Sievers, Henry Goehman and C.A. Morton.
Ben Vinyard Realty Co. reports the sale of the residence belonging to A.J. Ulrich, 1451 Themis St., to R.W. Frissell; the latter expects to make this his home.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.