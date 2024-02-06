Out of the past: Feb. 28

1995

Nine Cape Girardeau firefighters and a police officer receive awards of valor in a brief ceremony at Fire Station No. 1; they were honored for their actions in battling four major fires last year; awards are given to assistant fire chief Max Jauch, training officer Mark Hasheider, captains Paul "Butch" Lufcy, Fred Vincel and Steve Besand, firefighters Harry Schumer, David Scherer, Ed Serandos and Charles Johnson, and police officer Homer Markhart.

The Cape Girardeau Airport Board and the city staff disagree over how the airport should be run; the board has recommended the airport operate as a separate department instead of as a division of the Public Works Department; the city's top administrators contend the current arrangement has worked well.

1970

The Cape Girardeau County Court will apparently look further into the possibility of buying voting machines for the county following a meeting Friday night at which a machine was demonstrated; the dinner meeting at the Cape Girardeau Holiday Inn was conducted by American Voting Machine Co., a firm that has been making voting machines for 70 years.

A.C. Magill (Southeast Missourian archive)

Dr. Arthur Clay Magill, whose poignant sorrow arising from a family tragedy in the early part of the century became the means by which untold lives over Southeast Missouri were saved, dies at his home after months of illness at age 88.