Out of the past: Feb. 28

1994

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Howard Boyd Jr. and City Engineer J. Kensey Russell are preparing a preliminary study on the impact riverboat gambling will have on the city's traffic.

Five Cape Girardeau area men are among the members of the Missouri Highway Patrol's 66th recruit graduating class; the newly-commissioned troopers from this area are David B. Haggett and Philip E. Gregory, both of Cape Girardeau, Mark A. Winder of Jackson, Lee Gerler of Gordonville and Henry W. Moore of Sikeston.

1969

The Nell Holcomb Board of Education will ask district patrons April 1 to approve a total tax levy of $3.64, a raise of 74 cents, so the district will remain eligible for complete state aid next year.

The Rev. Dale W. Ness, declaring there is heresy within the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, announces his resignation from that body and as pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills; Ness says he will become a pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, based in Detroit, Michigan; in addition he says several members of the Egypt Mills church will depart from the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and will establish their own church as a scriptural Lutheran congregation.