Out of the past: Feb. 28

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Howard Boyd Jr. and City Engineer J. Kensey Russell are preparing a preliminary study on the impact riverboat gambling will have on the city's traffic.
Five Cape Girardeau area men are among the members of the Missouri Highway Patrol's 66th recruit graduating class; the newly-commissioned troopers from this area are David B. Haggett and Philip E. Gregory, both of Cape Girardeau, Mark A. Winder of Jackson, Lee Gerler of Gordonville and Henry W. Moore of Sikeston.
The Nell Holcomb Board of Education will ask district patrons April 1 to approve a total tax levy of $3.64, a raise of 74 cents, so the district will remain eligible for complete state aid next year.
The Rev. Dale W. Ness, declaring there is heresy within the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, announces his resignation from that body and as pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills; Ness says he will become a pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, based in Detroit, Michigan; in addition he says several members of the Egypt Mills church will depart from the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and will establish their own church as a scriptural Lutheran congregation.
Sister Alvina of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 131 S. Sprigg St., is struck by an automobile in the morning on Sprigg Street at William, and is painfully injured; the car doesn't stop; X-rays show Sister Alvina, a teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Jackson, suffered no broken bones, but is severely bruised on the head.
The new green and red war tokens go into general circulation in Cape Girardeau along with their introduction over the nation as a whole; Cape Girardeau's two banks receive 200,000 of the tokens, 120,000 of them green, which will be used as change on stamps with which processed foods are purchased, and 80,000 red tokens to be used on stamps with which purchases of meats and fats are made.
J.N. Crocker, superintendent of Cape Girardeau's public schools, has purchased the brick cottage at 805 William St., from R.A. Giboney and will move into it in the near future; Giboney, who has held a position as auditor for the Standard Oil Co. in this territory, recently resigned; it is reported he will go to California to make his home.
Edward Sailer is now ready to start his work as Cape Girardeau's new city engineer; he receives his new surveying instruments, a transit and a level, in the morning; the two instruments cost him more than $300.
-- Sharon K. Sanders