Out of the past: Feb. 27

FROHNA, Mo. -- East Perry Lumber Co. started its annual spring planting early this year; the Frohna-based sawmill, which annually produces up to 12 million board feet of kiln-dried, finished lumber -- mostly red and white oak, poplar and ash -- established its own hardwood timber farm in East Perry County a quarter century ago; "We plant 30,000 new trees each year now," said Natalie Petzoldt-Naeger of the company; the crop includes red oak, poplar, ash and walnut.
The federal government has ruled out a two-block area of historic homes in downtown Cape Girardeau as a site for a new courthouse; the General Services Administration has begun to re-evaluate other blocks in the downtown area; the Happy Hollow area, a former dump west of City Hall, is one of the sites being studied; the site is three blocks west of the Federal Building and covers nearly six acres; it is one of the largest areas of vacant ground in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Riverside West Builders Supply, Inc., is moving into its new 20,000-square-foot building supplies center on North Kingshighway; the office was moved there several days ago, and personnel are busy this weekend moving stock into the new, spacious building; two or three more weeks will be necessary to fully stock the center, after which plans will be made for a formal opening.
Half of the structural steel for the huge new Hardware Wholesalers, Inc., plant-warehouse on Nash Road has been erected, and the next couple weeks will find most of the building's 20,000-square-foot area covered by the steel skeleton; completion of the facility and its opening is scheduled for early June.
A resolution recommending to the Cape Girardeau City Council that it have parking meters installed in the main business districts on a trial basis was approved yesterday by the Retail Merchants Association.
Registration of 300 or more new returned servicemen is expected at State College when the spring term opens Monday; already 20 married veterans have applied for housing at Harris Field; Cheney Hall, the men's dormitory, and Leming Hall, one of the women's dorms, are filled, and there only four places left in Albert Hall.
Willis Martin, Good Hope Street night watchman, is found dead in the rear of the Segal Shoe Store, 629 Good Hope St., in the morning, with two bullet holes through his body; Martin is found with a new revolver -- identified as one stolen from the Taylor, Masterson & Linsom Store -- under his body and his own revolver, with the hammer back, lying at his feet; it is believed he surprised a burglary in progress as he made his rounds the night before.
A permanent organization to handle Cape Girardeau's baseball activities for the 1921 season is elected at an enthusiastic meeting at Brodtman Hall; the temporary officers, who took the lead in raising funds for the team, turn over the results of their efforts; more than $3,000 has been pledged.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
