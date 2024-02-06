Out of the past: Feb. 27

1996

FROHNA, Mo. -- East Perry Lumber Co. started its annual spring planting early this year; the Frohna-based sawmill, which annually produces up to 12 million board feet of kiln-dried, finished lumber -- mostly red and white oak, poplar and ash -- established its own hardwood timber farm in East Perry County a quarter century ago; "We plant 30,000 new trees each year now," said Natalie Petzoldt-Naeger of the company; the crop includes red oak, poplar, ash and walnut.

The federal government has ruled out a two-block area of historic homes in downtown Cape Girardeau as a site for a new courthouse; the General Services Administration has begun to re-evaluate other blocks in the downtown area; the Happy Hollow area, a former dump west of City Hall, is one of the sites being studied; the site is three blocks west of the Federal Building and covers nearly six acres; it is one of the largest areas of vacant ground in downtown Cape Girardeau.

1971

Riverside West Builders Supply, Inc., is moving into its new 20,000-square-foot building supplies center on North Kingshighway; the office was moved there several days ago, and personnel are busy this weekend moving stock into the new, spacious building; two or three more weeks will be necessary to fully stock the center, after which plans will be made for a formal opening.

Half of the structural steel for the huge new Hardware Wholesalers, Inc., plant-warehouse on Nash Road has been erected, and the next couple weeks will find most of the building's 20,000-square-foot area covered by the steel skeleton; completion of the facility and its opening is scheduled for early June.