Out of the past: Feb. 27

1995

After three years of charging food and travel expenses on corporate American Express cards, Cape Girardeau school administrators and board members concede some charges were inappropriate, with the worst record-keeping related to Supt. Neyland Clark's own expenses; when told last week questions had been raised by school district resident Amy Randol, Clark asked for an independent auditor to examine the district's travel-expense records and make suggestions for improvements.

Acting on a tip, law enforcement officials Saturday conducted an unsuccessful search for the body of 13-year-old Gina Dawn Brooks in a lake in southern Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri; Brooks disappeared Aug. 5, 1989, while riding her bicycle near her home in Fredericktown, Missouri.

1970

Walter H. Oberheide, retired president of Farmers & Merchants Bank, recently received the Exchange Club's Golden Deeds Award for his long record of service to Cape Girardeau and the area; Oberheide served as a member of the school board many years, is a current commissioner of the Cape Special Road District, a trustee of the Cape Girardeau Community Development Fund and a director of the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Fund.

A contest for the Republican nomination of candidate for clerk of the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas has developed with the filing of J. Hugh Smith of Cape Girardeau; Lillian E. Stehr, who previously served two terms in this office, filed earlier this week for the candidacy on the Republican ticket.