Out of the past: Feb. 27

1994

A Mass is celebrated at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in the morning, as local residents recall Holy Family Catholic Church and its school, which served the black population of Cape Girardeau for two decades; officiating is the Rev. Willis F. Darling, C.M., 87, the founder of the church.

The Rev. and Mrs. Timothy M. McClard were among 45 named missionaries by the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board recently; the McClards will live in Suriname (formerly Dutch Guiana) in South America, where he will work with youth ministries in churches; he has been minister of youth and music at Lynwood Baptist Church since 1987.

1969

The State College regents have deeded an 80-foot strip of land on the north campus to the city for the future extension of New Madrid Street; the right of way projects eastward from the drive to Group Housing and Magill Hall of Science, curves northward along the north side of the athletic fields, then bends generally southeast to connect with Amethyst Street at Sprigg Street; the connection at Amethyst would provide a through route eastward to Main Street.

CHARLESTON, Mo.-- Financial and academic problems will bring the closing of St. Henry's High School, says Monsignor Charles Schmitt, pastor of the St. Henry's Parish; the school, built in 1892, will close at the end of this semester.