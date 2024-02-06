Out of the past: Feb. 27

A Mass is celebrated at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in the morning, as local residents recall Holy Family Catholic Church and its school, which served the black population of Cape Girardeau for two decades; officiating is the Rev. Willis F. Darling, C.M., 87, the founder of the church.
The Rev. and Mrs. Timothy M. McClard were among 45 named missionaries by the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board recently; the McClards will live in Suriname (formerly Dutch Guiana) in South America, where he will work with youth ministries in churches; he has been minister of youth and music at Lynwood Baptist Church since 1987.
The State College regents have deeded an 80-foot strip of land on the north campus to the city for the future extension of New Madrid Street; the right of way projects eastward from the drive to Group Housing and Magill Hall of Science, curves northward along the north side of the athletic fields, then bends generally southeast to connect with Amethyst Street at Sprigg Street; the connection at Amethyst would provide a through route eastward to Main Street.
CHARLESTON, Mo.-- Financial and academic problems will bring the closing of St. Henry's High School, says Monsignor Charles Schmitt, pastor of the St. Henry's Parish; the school, built in 1892, will close at the end of this semester.
Speakers on the recent youth rally are heard in the evening at Grace Methodist Church; they are Helen Ueleke and Mary Sue Evitts; their messages stress the part youth is carrying in the Bishops' Crusade of the Methodist Church on a New World Order.
Albert Haman, for 15 years proprietor of the Haman Sandwich Shop on Highway 61, plans to close the establishment; he has rented the building to William Kuykendall, who will open an auto repair garage there; the Haman shop has been at the present location for 10 years, after being nearby on the highway for five years.
Judge John A. Snider, during yesterday's Common Pleas Court proceedings, admitted two young attorneys, Sidney P. Dalton and Kenrick D. Burrough, to the Cape Girardeau County bar; Dalton recently moved here from Columbia, Missouri, and Burrough is just back from the Army, where he went following his graduation from the Harvard Law School last spring.
C.F. Foeste, janitor at the Normal School for many years, has resigned his position there and will take charge of the Miller & Roth grocery store at the corner of Broadway and Pacific streets; the store was formerly owned by Carl Umbeck.
-- Sharon K. Sanders