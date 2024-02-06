Out of the past: Feb. 27

1993

A young mother and her 2 1/2-year-old son are forced to flee from their burning Jackson apartment at 220 Morgan late in the morning; the mother, Gloria Griffin, receives serious burns to her left hand while attempting to put out the fire; the child is uninjured.

When the M.E. Leming Lumber Co., ceased operations recently, it ended almost a century of a family-owned-and-operated business in Cape Girardeau; the firm would have observed its 100th anniversary this year.

1968

FLAT RIVER, Mo. -- Bids for construction of a four-building campus at Mineral Area Junior College in Flat River will be opened March 21, announces Dr. Richard Caster, president of the college; the college has received a federal grant of $182,650 for construction purposes.

The annual Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting is held in the evening; it combines with a joint meeting of the city's service clubs; one of the highlights of the evening is the presentation of the Golden Deeds Award, sponsored by the Exchange Club, to A.W. Zimmer.