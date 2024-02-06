Out of the past: Feb. 26

1998

The Old Appleton bridge is $200,000 closer to restoration, thanks to a check from the Missouri Department of Transportation; the state funding, coupled with money raised by volunteers, should cover costs of rebuilding and replacing the bridge across Apple Creek, says Renee Dellamano, one of the committee members organizing the restoration; the iron bridge, which is more than a century old, was destroyed by a flash flood in 1982.

State Rep. Mary Kasten filed yesterday for re-election to a ninth term; the 69-year-old Cape Girardeau Republican has represented the 158th District since first winning election to the House in 1982; also filing for re-election Wednesday was State Rep. David Schwab of Jackson, who is seeking a sixth term representing the 157th District.

1973

The home of Ralph A. Fuhrmann, 2319 Boulder Crest, general manager of Missouri Electrical Works, was fired upon Friday night with what authorities believe was a .30-06-caliber rifle equipped with a scope; no one was at home when five bullets, believed to have come from the direction of Interstate 55 a quarter of a mile away, were fired into the Fuhrmann home and a 1,000-gallon propane gas tank outside; authorities believe the shooting is connected with the four-month-long labor strike at Missouri Electric.

With state financing always a question and other issues such as proposed salary increases and fewer working days for teachers facing the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, more interest is being shown in the forthcoming school election than in the municipal election; five candidates have filed for the school board, but only two -- incumbents Howard C. Tooke and Jerry L. Reynolds -- have declared their intentions of seeking a seat on the City Council; school board candidates are incumbent Mary Kasten, Charles E. Woodford, Dr. H.O. Grauel, Max G. Stovall and Mrs. Donald R. McBride.