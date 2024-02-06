Out of the past: Feb. 26

The Old Appleton bridge is $200,000 closer to restoration, thanks to a check from the Missouri Department of Transportation; the state funding, coupled with money raised by volunteers, should cover costs of rebuilding and replacing the bridge across Apple Creek, says Renee Dellamano, one of the committee members organizing the restoration; the iron bridge, which is more than a century old, was destroyed by a flash flood in 1982.
State Rep. Mary Kasten filed yesterday for re-election to a ninth term; the 69-year-old Cape Girardeau Republican has represented the 158th District since first winning election to the House in 1982; also filing for re-election Wednesday was State Rep. David Schwab of Jackson, who is seeking a sixth term representing the 157th District.
The home of Ralph A. Fuhrmann, 2319 Boulder Crest, general manager of Missouri Electrical Works, was fired upon Friday night with what authorities believe was a .30-06-caliber rifle equipped with a scope; no one was at home when five bullets, believed to have come from the direction of Interstate 55 a quarter of a mile away, were fired into the Fuhrmann home and a 1,000-gallon propane gas tank outside; authorities believe the shooting is connected with the four-month-long labor strike at Missouri Electric.
With state financing always a question and other issues such as proposed salary increases and fewer working days for teachers facing the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, more interest is being shown in the forthcoming school election than in the municipal election; five candidates have filed for the school board, but only two -- incumbents Howard C. Tooke and Jerry L. Reynolds -- have declared their intentions of seeking a seat on the City Council; school board candidates are incumbent Mary Kasten, Charles E. Woodford, Dr. H.O. Grauel, Max G. Stovall and Mrs. Donald R. McBride.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Spokesmen from Southeast Missouri plead for $500,000 so Southeast Missouri State College at Cape Girardeau can replace Houck Field House, which was destroyed by fire Feb. 17; the House appropriations committee will consider the request along with others when it meets next week; four speakers, led by the college's president, Dr. W.W. Parker, told the committee briefly the history of Houck, built by subscription and donation in 1927 at no cost to the state; they described the building as an athletic and cultural meeting place for Southeast Missouri.
Airline service to Cape Girardeau will be available just as quickly as the municipal airport is completed, probably within a year, says Paul J. Rodgers, a representative of the Parks Air Lines; the Parks organization has been granted a permit to bring airline service here and to other communities in this general area.
St. Louis newspapers are saying Elam Vangilder of Cape Girardeau, who is one of the leading hurlers of the Browns, has signed his contract for 1923; during the winter months, it had been indicated Vangilder would hold out for a bigger raise in salary than was tendered him, but he signed up with no hitch in the proceedings.
Twelve members of St. James AME Church signed the Women's Christian Temperance Union pledges and were given the white ribbons yesterday, when they met to organize a Black union in Cape Girardeau.
