Out of the past: Feb. 26

ROCKVIEW, Mo. -- There are no zoning laws, no town ordinances and no elected officials in this community; but its not a town without history, and residents hope to make history by incorporating sometime soon; Rockview, located about 2 miles from Chaffee, Missouri, along Route M, began as a railroad settlement; its name likely came from the view atop its rocky hills, where the railroad once operated a quarry; no rocks are quarried now and trains seldom stop along either set of tracks that split the community; but residents aren't split over a decision to form a sewer district and eventually incorporate.
PATTON, Mo. -- The scars of a recent scandal had almost healed when Meadow Heights High School Principal Rick Chastain was fired Feb. 15; a group of residents, parents and students opposed to the school board's action not to renew Chastain's contract circulated a petition and held a rally Thursday at parent-teacher conferences at the school; the petition asks the board to reconsider Chastain's contract renewal.
The field of candidates for Cape Girardeau City Council has widened with the filing of two more aspirants: Robert E. Rouse, Cape Girardeau businessman, and Manuel E. Dorrin, a retired railroad engineer; their filings bring the slate of candidates to seven.
State College of Cape Girardeau would receive $7,384,942 in state financing for the coming year should the $149 million appropriation bill advanced by the Missouri House yesterday pass through the legislature; the figure is $184,942 above the $7.2 million reported out of the House Appropriations Committee last week, but considerably below the $7.9 million recommended in the budget of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.
Tardy motorists crowded into the state automobile license bureau Monday and today as their deadline for operating a car or truck with the 1945 tags arrived Monday midnight; officers of the State Highway Patrol announce they will begin citing motorists whose cars aren't equipped with the new 1946 plates.
A small crew of workers was at Harris Field yesterday getting buildings in shape for occupancy by married veterans who plan to attend the next semester at State College, which opens Monday; two partitions are being installed in each of the barracks buildings, and the interior of the ground school and hospital buildings are being arranged to take care of student families; sinks are also being installed.
The Cape Girardeau recruiting office, which has been established for years, is officially closed, and Cpl. C.O. Bridwell, non-commissioned officer in charge, has been ordered to Jefferson Barracks for duty and assignment with the line troops of the Army; he will leave here tomorrow.
Al Nenninger, Cape Girardeau lightweight boxer, has been placed under the tutelage of Tommy Brannel and Eddy Randell in Cook's Gymnasium at St. Louis; his manager is R.B. Dobson of St. Louis; Nenninger will get a workout every afternoon for the next three or four weeks; he will then be matched against some of the better fighters.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.