Out of the past: Feb. 26

1996

ROCKVIEW, Mo. -- There are no zoning laws, no town ordinances and no elected officials in this community; but its not a town without history, and residents hope to make history by incorporating sometime soon; Rockview, located about 2 miles from Chaffee, Missouri, along Route M, began as a railroad settlement; its name likely came from the view atop its rocky hills, where the railroad once operated a quarry; no rocks are quarried now and trains seldom stop along either set of tracks that split the community; but residents aren't split over a decision to form a sewer district and eventually incorporate.

PATTON, Mo. -- The scars of a recent scandal had almost healed when Meadow Heights High School Principal Rick Chastain was fired Feb. 15; a group of residents, parents and students opposed to the school board's action not to renew Chastain's contract circulated a petition and held a rally Thursday at parent-teacher conferences at the school; the petition asks the board to reconsider Chastain's contract renewal.

1971

The field of candidates for Cape Girardeau City Council has widened with the filing of two more aspirants: Robert E. Rouse, Cape Girardeau businessman, and Manuel E. Dorrin, a retired railroad engineer; their filings bring the slate of candidates to seven.

State College of Cape Girardeau would receive $7,384,942 in state financing for the coming year should the $149 million appropriation bill advanced by the Missouri House yesterday pass through the legislature; the figure is $184,942 above the $7.2 million reported out of the House Appropriations Committee last week, but considerably below the $7.9 million recommended in the budget of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.