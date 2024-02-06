Out of the past: Feb. 26

1995

The 1995 Missions Convention at First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau concludes; the theme for the past week has been "Bringing America Back to God," with an emphasis on home missions; the Rev. Mark Faison of Springfield, Missouri, is guest speaker at the morning services.

The congregation of New Horizon Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Broadway, celebrates its second anniversary in the afternoon; speaker is the Rev. Jimmy Randle of Liberty Pentecostal Community Church.

1970

The office of the Cape Girardeau District of the 1970 Census is officially opened during a ceremony in the Federal Building, with Mayor Ivan L. Irvin cutting the computer tape, symbolic of the Census Bureau's modern electronic equipment used to process data to be collected; the nationwide count will begin April 1.

A 5,000-square-foot combination dining room and snack bar serving four high-rise dormitories on the State College campus is open for business; the dining room, under the management of Faye Laird, is known as "The Cellar," since it was constructed on the ground level in the middle of the four dorms, which are collectively known as the Towers.