Out of the past: Feb. 26

The 1995 Missions Convention at First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau concludes; the theme for the past week has been "Bringing America Back to God," with an emphasis on home missions; the Rev. Mark Faison of Springfield, Missouri, is guest speaker at the morning services.
The congregation of New Horizon Missionary Baptist Church, 520 Broadway, celebrates its second anniversary in the afternoon; speaker is the Rev. Jimmy Randle of Liberty Pentecostal Community Church.
The office of the Cape Girardeau District of the 1970 Census is officially opened during a ceremony in the Federal Building, with Mayor Ivan L. Irvin cutting the computer tape, symbolic of the Census Bureau's modern electronic equipment used to process data to be collected; the nationwide count will begin April 1.
A 5,000-square-foot combination dining room and snack bar serving four high-rise dormitories on the State College campus is open for business; the dining room, under the management of Faye Laird, is known as "The Cellar," since it was constructed on the ground level in the middle of the four dorms, which are collectively known as the Towers.
Following the heaviest rain of the season, winter comes back to Cape Girardeau and the district in the form of freezing rain, sleet and snow, prompted by rapidly dropping temperatures; rainfall in Cape Girardeau, from 2 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. today, amounted to 3.19 inches.
The City of Cape Girardeau trades automobiles, getting a 1941 model Ford from Pink Wills of Jackson, the car to be used in police patrol work; Wills takes the Ford the department has had in service three years, with approximately 200,000 miles.
W.W. Johnson, with the Missouri Public Service Commission, hears the petition of Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone Co. to establish long distance toll stations in Fornfelt and Illmo, and the plea of the Kelso (Missouri) Telephone Exchange to keep its long distance lines in those town and to prevent the Cape Girardeau company from establishing connections there.
Although Cape Girardeau was voted into the Southeast Missouri Baseball League recently, there is doubt whether the local club will enter when the time comes to perfect the league; manager "Dep" Barenkamp says he has about decided it wouldn't be the best thing for the Capahas to go into the league; several fans are objecting to playing the same teams over and over throughout the season.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
