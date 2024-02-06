Out of the past: Feb. 26

1994

Cape Girardeau stands to lose more than $2 million annually in local revenue, if a majority of City Council members are unable to decide which riverboat casino operator ought to be allowed to build in the city; with Councilman David Limbaugh already declaring he will abstain from voting on the issue, the seven-member council could face a deadlock March 7, when a proposal is chosen.

A former member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity was arrested Friday, ending more than a week of arrests stemming from the hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis; 16 persons have been arrested as a result of the investigation.

1969

Sale of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel property at Broadway and Fountain Street to the Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, is announced; the sale includes all of the hotel's real estate, including the cleared corner lot, adjacent burned-out remains of the hotel fronting on both Broadway and Fountain, and the parking lot to the south fronting on Themis Street.

Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce leadership changed hands last night with Raymond H. Vogel moving into the presidency at the organization's annual dinner at the Arena Building; another highlight of the evening was the announcement Dr. A.C. Magill, professor emeritus of chemistry at State College, as the 1969 recipient of the Exchange Club's Golden Deeds Award.