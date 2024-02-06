Out of the past: Feb. 26

Cape Girardeau stands to lose more than $2 million annually in local revenue, if a majority of City Council members are unable to decide which riverboat casino operator ought to be allowed to build in the city; with Councilman David Limbaugh already declaring he will abstain from voting on the issue, the seven-member council could face a deadlock March 7, when a proposal is chosen.
A former member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity was arrested Friday, ending more than a week of arrests stemming from the hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis; 16 persons have been arrested as a result of the investigation.
Sale of the burned-out Idan-Ha Hotel property at Broadway and Fountain Street to the Montgomery Trust of Sikeston, Missouri, is announced; the sale includes all of the hotel's real estate, including the cleared corner lot, adjacent burned-out remains of the hotel fronting on both Broadway and Fountain, and the parking lot to the south fronting on Themis Street.
Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce leadership changed hands last night with Raymond H. Vogel moving into the presidency at the organization's annual dinner at the Arena Building; another highlight of the evening was the announcement Dr. A.C. Magill, professor emeritus of chemistry at State College, as the 1969 recipient of the Exchange Club's Golden Deeds Award.
SOMEWHERE IN THE SOUTH PACIFIC -- A Silver Star for "conspicuous gallantry" was recently awarded to Marine Platoon Sgt. William I. Yount, 35, of Cape Girardeau, who led a two-man attack on a patrol of 10 Japanese on Bougainville, killing six to eight of the enemy and driving off the others.
The new motorized canteen unit, donated to the Cape Girardeau chapter of the American Red Cross by the National Red Cross, was brought to Cape Girardeau late Friday by Thomas G. Harris of the Harris Motor Co.; he was in Detroit on business during the week and drove the vehicle back here.
F.A. Brannock, federal revenue agent, is spending the week at the mayor's office at the courthouse, helping people make out their income tax reports; so far, he has only the blanks covering personal incomes up to $5,000; the forms covering corporations and large incomes haven't been sent out yet; all single men and women with incomes of more than $1,000 a year and all married men and women with incomes of more than $2,000 a year must make income reports by March 15.
The Ferd Herold of the Lee Line is due to dock here tonight or tomorrow morning; this will be the first steamboat out this season; the trip will be made from Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
