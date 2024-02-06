Out of the past: Feb. 26

1993

Coming on the 14th anniversary of the "Blizzard of '79," the Cape Girardeau area received only 6 inches of snow yesterday, far less than what had been predicted; 11 to 12 inches of snow fell in a heavier band along the Interstate 70 corridor between Kansas City and St. Louis.

A unmanned, runaway locomotive that finally was stopped at Hayti, Missouri, on a diversion track yesterday started its renegade journey in Cape Girardeau; sometime after 9 p.m. yesterday, someone climbed into the Burlington Northern diesel engine, which was parked along the 700 block of South Fountain Street; police believe he started the locomotive and then jumped clear of the moving train.

1968

The field of candidates for the Cape Girardeau City Council widens to three with the filing for re-election of Councilman J. Ronald Fischer and a newcomer, James F. Jackson; Ivan L. Irvin, a real estate developer, previously filed for the post.

Richard G. Randol of Cape Girardeau is in serious condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Cairo, Illinois, from injuries suffered early yesterday morning; Randol, blinded by a spotlight, stepped through an open hatch on a barge in a tow, falling 15 feet; the accident happened at Mile 10 above Cairo.