Out of the past: Feb. 25

1999

Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education favor many of the redistricting changes proposed by its Attendance Area Study Committee, but oppose any changes that would separate neighborhoods; the board likely will decide new school boundaries in April after receiving public input.

A leading telecommunications service company, which has requested anonymity, has expressed an interest in locating a center in Cape Girardeau if workers can be found to fill more than 250 position; Mitch Robinson, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, says, even with a low unemployment rate in this county, "We have workers to fill the type of jobs offered by the tele-service company."

1974

"Operation Fill-Up," an intensive statewide recruiting campaign conducted Feb. 2-17 by the Missouri National Guard to enlist at least 700 new guardsmen and -women, was a success statewide, but fell short of its goal with one of Cape Girardeau's units; Headquarters Company of the 1140th Engineer Battalion at the Guard armory here interviewed 70 persons and enlisted 14 of these during the drive, but is still 16 persons short of its authorized strength of 214.

Andrew Allen Bollack, 80, one of the founders of Central Packing Co. here and active in civic and community affairs, died Sunday at the Lutheran Home after an illness of eight years; in 1937, Bollack, Arthur Hermann and the late Joseph A. Francis purchased and operated the Miles Packing House, which later became Central Packing Co. and is now Central Foods Inc. in South Cape Girardeau.