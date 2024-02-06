Out of the past: Feb. 25

A plan to consolidate six elementary schools to five got final approval by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education Monday despite a plea by parents of Oak Hills Subdivision to leave their children in the Alma Schrader District; parents say their homes are about the same distance from both Schrader School and the new school to be built at Sprigg and Bertling; they also say it is safer to travel to Schrader.
With the Mississippi River expected to crest Friday at 37 feet, five feet above flood stage, work on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge has come to a halt; 80 workers were told to go home Monday by contractor Flatiron Structures Inc., when high water brought work on the Missouri side to a standstill.
The Otahki Girl Scout Council announces it will conduct a capital funds drive in May to obtain money for further development of Camp Cherokee Ridge, located near Sam A. Baker State Park in Wayne County, Missouri; a goal of $100,000 has been set.
The State College Board of Regents is considering opening its meetings to the public, but has held the action in abeyance until a method of procedure has been determined and there is further discussion; the action was taken by the board at its meeting Wednesday in response to a letter sent by Harry A. Naeter, publisher of The Missourian, to each board member, and to President Mark F. Scully and Gov. Warren E. Hearnes.
The County Court and the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in the morning to fill one of the three posts on the Cape Special Road District Commission, deadlock on a 3-to-3 vote and adjourn without settling the nominations; two nominations were considered, that of Fred A. Groves, whose reappointment had been recommended by the Cape Council, and W.J. Kies, who was nominated at today's session by City Commissioner Philip H. Steck.
The hog market, setting price records the past few days and reaching the extreme top of $29 per hundred pounds in St. Louis yesterday, has its effect in Cape Girardeau also in prices farmers are getting for their animals; several farmers leave local packing plants with fat checks, while others are holding out, hoping the price will go still higher.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- An organized band of thieves preying on farmers in this vicinity have stolen more than 1,000 chickens, meat valued at $400 and other farm products within the last two weeks; authorities believe the poultry is being taken to Illinois and sold.
A large corporation, to be known as A.J. Matthews & Co., Inc., is being formed to take over the assets and liabilities of W.H. Stubblefield Jr. of Cape Girardeau, A.J. Matthews of Sikeston, Missouri, Caleb Matthews of Oran, Missouri, and J.B. Stubblefield of Malden, Missouri; the organization will incorporate for $2,000,000.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
