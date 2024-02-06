Out of the past: Feb. 25

1995

The home of Bridget Fath, 547 S. Benton St., was gutted by fire early yesterday morning, killing the elderly woman who had lived there most of her life; the death of the 83-year-old woman was the first fire fatality in Cape Girardeau this year.

Hanover Lutheran Church's recently refurbished organ will be dedicated tomorrow during a morning worship service; selections will be played on the organ by Kendra Ruesler, minister of music; the refurbishing included a set of 21 chimes, an eight-foot principal and new solid state coupler and relay system; the work was contracted to Wicks Organ Co., builder of the organ.

1970

WASHINGTON -- Designation of Monsignor William W. Baum to be bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese at Springfield-Cape Girardeau is announced by Archbishop Luigi Raimondi, the apostolic designate; the appointment by Pope Paul VI fills a vacancy created by the elevation of the Most Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker last September to be archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas; Baum is now chancellor of the Kansas City diocese.

Cape Girardeau County voters handed an overwhelming defeat at the polls Tuesday to a proposed special tax levy for the financing of a County Public Health Unit; had the issue passed, it would have cost property owners 10 cents on the $100 assessed valuation.