Out of the past: Feb. 25

The home of Bridget Fath, 547 S. Benton St., was gutted by fire early yesterday morning, killing the elderly woman who had lived there most of her life; the death of the 83-year-old woman was the first fire fatality in Cape Girardeau this year.
Hanover Lutheran Church's recently refurbished organ will be dedicated tomorrow during a morning worship service; selections will be played on the organ by Kendra Ruesler, minister of music; the refurbishing included a set of 21 chimes, an eight-foot principal and new solid state coupler and relay system; the work was contracted to Wicks Organ Co., builder of the organ.
WASHINGTON -- Designation of Monsignor William W. Baum to be bishop of the Roman Catholic diocese at Springfield-Cape Girardeau is announced by Archbishop Luigi Raimondi, the apostolic designate; the appointment by Pope Paul VI fills a vacancy created by the elevation of the Most Rev. Ignatius J. Strecker last September to be archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas; Baum is now chancellor of the Kansas City diocese.
Cape Girardeau County voters handed an overwhelming defeat at the polls Tuesday to a proposed special tax levy for the financing of a County Public Health Unit; had the issue passed, it would have cost property owners 10 cents on the $100 assessed valuation.
A "Crusade for Better Sunday School Attendance" is launched in the city's Protestant churches by the Kiwanis Club; the movement is fostered by the club's support-the-churches committee.
The Rev. Edward Walsh, pastor of the Baptist Church at Millersville, preaches at both morning and evening services at Red Star Baptist Church; Walsh is filling in for the Rev. J.B. Ragsdale, who is conducing a revival meeting at the Millersville church.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Baseball magnates of Southeast Missouri met here Tuesday and reorganized the old Southeast Missouri Baseball League; only four towns are represented in the new league: Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston and Caruthersville; another meeting has been called for March 21, when the organization will be perfected and a decision will be made as to whether to accept four other towns in the league.
The Rev. Frederick R. Lehman, pastor emeritus of the Evangelical church near Oak Ridge, who had the misfortune of breaking his hip in a fall on a sidewalk in West Jackson on New Year's Day, was brought back to his home in Jackson yesterday after a hospital stay; he isn't entirely cured, but he is much improved.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
