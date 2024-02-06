Out of the past: Feb. 25

1994

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is forecast to crest 2 feet above the 32-foot flood stage Sunday; no serious flooding occurs at that stage, but the rising river has stopped construction of the Fayville levee near Olive Branch, Illinois.

The Rev. Jerry Falwell, chancellor of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, addressed members of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association at their annual banquet last night; buoyed by a balloon-laden Holiday Inn Convention Center, which was festooned in patriotic red, white and blue, Falwell sprinkled humor and spiritual anecdotes in a speech that drew a standing ovation.

1969

Sidney S. Sommers, a Cape Girardeau insurance agent, becomes the first candidate for the three-year term on the Cape girardeau City Council; two other candidates have filed to fill a one-year unexpired term on the council.

Proponents of a Senate bill to abolish special road districts are heard by the Senate Local Governments Committee in the evening, and opponents will have their say next Tuesday night; Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr. of Cape Girardeau, who strongly opposes the measure, calls it "a sinister bill" that could mean the end of road tax expenditures inside cities such as Cape Girardeau.