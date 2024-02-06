Out of the past: Feb. 24

Residents of Dutchtown may again participate in the federal flood insurance program; the designation marks another step toward protection from Mississippi River flooding for the small village, says Bud Obermann, who serves on the Dutchtown village board; the village was incorporated a year ago by the County Commissioners; organizers hope to develop a levee that would protect the community from river water; it would also help keep highways 25 and 74 open during floods.
A proposed package of tax and fee increases to fund transportation projects in Missouri won't get on the road this year, area lawmakers predict; the lawmakers -- all Republicans -- have given a thumbs down to a funding plan unveiled Monday in Jefferson City by an ad hoc transportation committee; it is estimated the plan would generate $693 million a year for transportation projects, including $90 million for mass transit projects.
Only one step remains before legislation which could free the Mississippi River traffic bridge at Chester, Illinois, becomes effective; the Public Works bill, the Rivers and Harbors Act, passed the Senate Thursday on a vote of 78 to 7 and is on its way to President Richard M. Nixon for signing; once signed, the bill becomes law, and Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton's amendment becomes effective; the amendment provides that the governors of Missouri and Illinois, acting singly or together, may contract with the City of Chester, operator of the bridge, to assume all responsibilities of maintenance; the states would collect tolls and place them in a sinking fund earmarked exclusively for retirement of the bridge's indebtedness.
There's a new night spot in Cape Girardeau; the Algiers Lounge, managed by Orville Thorne, opened Thursday night in the lower level of the old Idan-Ha Hotel building, Broadway and Fountain street; it features an Arabian setting with spacious arches, a bar, a small dance floor and name entertainment; this week's offering is "The Loose Connections"; Mora Bidewell, who owns and operates the Bon Petite Restaurant on the ground level floor, also owns the Algiers.
Polling places for the school reorganization election next month were established, but the Cape Girardeau County Board of Education, meeting last night at Jackson, was forced to leave the actual voting date undetermined; in an effort to save money, the board reluctantly abandoned a plan to hold the election in each of the school districts of the county and instead agreed to conduct voting in the regular polling precincts; the date of the election will be either March 15 or March 22.
Cape Girardeau's parking meters, their value proven after a six-month trial, are permanently part of the city's physical properties, says Mayor Walter H. Ford; in keeping with an agreement with the company from which they were purchased, the city has notified the firm that the meters will be retained.
The Rev. W.C. Krueger, pastor of the Lutheran church at Gordonville, is soon to leave for Knoxville, Tennessee, where he has received a call; his resignation, made last Sunday to the congregation, was accepted, although with regret, many members commenting on his excellent work the past 12 years; Mrs. Krueger, who will accompany him, is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. E.R. Schoen of Jackson.
Illmo's recent fire will cost Cape Girardeau $600 or more; while answering the call to aid the Illmo and Fornfelt departments in the Cape Girardeau hook and ladder truck yesterday, a connecting rod in the motor was broken, and the motor block was broken when the rod was forced through the side of the block; mechanics say repairs to the old motor would necessitate a new motor block, pistons and rod, but the motor would still be weak; installation of a new engine would run the city about $600.
