Out of the past: Feb. 24

1948

Despite a morning-long drizzle, Cape Girardeau voters in large numbers make their way to polling places to cast their ballots on whether the city should adopt the city manager form of government or retain the commission government; a check of the 11 wards at the noon hour shows that a total of 1,099 votes had been cast up to that time; the number is expected to be unusually heavy for a special election.

The State Highway Department has placed the old Burfordville covered bridge and the short section of highway that leads from Highway 34 through the town on the Cape Girardeau County supplementary list; this means the bridge and the road will be looked after by state highway workers and will receive the same attention as the farm-to-market roads; no great amount of money will be spent on this historical project, but eventually the property will be placed in good condition and will receive regular attention.

1923

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Examination of the books of the closed Citizens Bank of Sikeston shows an irregularity in the affairs of the Kansas City Joint Stock Land Bank, which has made several loans in this vicinity; a visit of a number of Southeast Missouri bankers here last week, who had sent notes here to be collected by the Citizens Bank, disclosed that money sent here by the Kansas City bank to pay off mortgages on farms on which loans had been made hadn't been placed to the credit of the mortgages.

The Missouri Utilities Co. is extending its lighting and electrical services in Smelterville; heretofore, residents of all of that part of Cape Girardeau haven't had the electrical advantages afforded in Cape Girardeau proper; wiring is being done now, and already about 40 new patrons have been added to the list of the utilities company.

-- Sharon K. Sanders