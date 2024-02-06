Out of the past: Feb. 24

1997

Supporters of Eagle Ridge Christian School haven't raised all the money yet, but they have faith they will be able to pay for a $1.2 million building; about 200 parents, staff and supporters of the school attended a ceremonial ground breaking for a planned building with 16 classrooms, a gym and cafeteria yesterday; the school will be located 1 mile west of Interstate 55 on the north side of Route K.

Nine-and-one-half years after its opening, the turnstiles at the Show Me Center clicked for the 3 millionth time Sunday at the Longhorn Championship Rodeo; the center honored its 3 millionth visitor -- Kerry Lasters, who farms between Bell City and Oran, Missouri -- with a ceremony.

1972

The chilliest spot in Cape Girardeau yesterday was undoubtedly the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard, following a freak accident that tumbled 24 ice blocks weighing 300 pounds each onto the pavement; traffic was partially blocked about two hours over the noon hour after a poultry truck loaded with ice lost much of its cargo; the driver had just picked up a load of 26,100 pounds of ice at Pure Ice Co., to be used to remove the body heat from processed chickens at the Bishop Poultry Co. in Perryville, Missouri.

Girardeans will be hearing some loud noises coming from the State College campus during the next three weeks, but there's no cause for alarm; the big bangs will result from a "shakedown cruise" for a large boiler in the new campus power plant addition, a $2.8 million project that has taken nearly two years to complete.