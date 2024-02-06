Out of the past: Feb. 24

1996

An off-duty police officer has been occupying his mornings by staking out various Southeast Missourian newspaper racks, part of an effort to deter newspaper theft totaling more than $45,000 a year; Mark Kneer, circulation director for the newspaper, says as many as 8,000 newspapers are stolen from Southeast Missourian racks each month.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission issues a no-burn order in the evening after fire departments respond to more than a dozen fires in less than eight hours; the order applies to the entire county; both Cape Girardeau and Jackson have issued similar orders.

1971

MARQUAND, Mo. -- Federal warrants are expected to be issued against three St. Louis County men arrested about an hour after the holdup of the Bank of Marquand shortly before closing time yesterday; the three were arrested in two getaway cars in the Lake Wappapello area, 30 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau; authorities found a canvas bag containing $12,901 along with a sawed-off shotgun and three pistols in the first car.

A retired Navy career man is the fourth candidate for a seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council; Billy Ray Stein, a native of Cape Girardeau, filed yesterday with the city clerk, bringing the number of candidates to the total allowed without a primary election.