Out of the past: Feb. 24

Business director of Cape Girardeau's public schools Larry Dew has taken an assistant superintendency at Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the Poplar Bluff Board of Education voted last night to hire Dew, and he will officially begin work July 1; he has been business manager here since 1981.
Andrew Lyons, a Cape Girardeau man accused of a Sept. 6, 1992, triple homicide, has been found mentally competent to stand trial following a hearing in Division I Circuit Court in Jackson.
A grudging victim of cancer, who fought the disease just as steadfastly as he battled opponents on the football field, Kenneth B. Knox, 49, athletic director and chairman of the Division of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at State College, dies in a local hospital after a long illness; for 16 years, Knox directed State College football teams, retiring at the end of the 1967 schedule with an 8-2 season, which included an unbeaten Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule.
Construction of a $3,000,000 facility with municipal industrial bonds on a 20-acre site in Cape Girardeau is proposed by Wholesale Hardware Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, at a luncheon meeting of the City Council and the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Mrs. Franklin Stroder of Marble Hill recently received a letter from her husband, the first word she has had from him in five weeks; Pfc. Stroder informed her he had been slightly wounded in action Jan. 13 in the Philippine Islands.
The Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers, riding the accurate goal shooting by forward Ray Ludwig and the defensive work of Harold McLaughlin, won the championship of the annual sub-regional basketball tournament at Jackson last night with a 29-17 victory over the Jackson Indians; the College High Preps won third place with a 42-22 win over Benton, Missouri; Central and Jackson will represent the district in the regional meet at Elvins, Missouri, next weekend.
The vestry of Christ Episcopal Church has issued a call to the Rev. William E. McCord of Flushing, New York, to become rector of the Cape Girardeau parish; McCord, who returned from overseas service as an Army chaplain with the rank of major, is a man of great ability; he visited Cape Girardeau a few months ago, impressing all who met him.
"Big Elam" Vangilder, a member of the St. Louis Browns' pitching staff, who has been here visiting relatives, leaves for Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to join the team's manager and other members of ball club; from there, they will proceed to Taylor, Texas, for spring training.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.