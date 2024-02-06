Out of the past: Feb. 24

1995

Business director of Cape Girardeau's public schools Larry Dew has taken an assistant superintendency at Poplar Bluff, Missouri; the Poplar Bluff Board of Education voted last night to hire Dew, and he will officially begin work July 1; he has been business manager here since 1981.

Andrew Lyons, a Cape Girardeau man accused of a Sept. 6, 1992, triple homicide, has been found mentally competent to stand trial following a hearing in Division I Circuit Court in Jackson.

1970

Kenneth Knox (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

A grudging victim of cancer, who fought the disease just as steadfastly as he battled opponents on the football field, Kenneth B. Knox, 49, athletic director and chairman of the Division of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at State College, dies in a local hospital after a long illness; for 16 years, Knox directed State College football teams, retiring at the end of the 1967 schedule with an 8-2 season, which included an unbeaten Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule.

Construction of a $3,000,000 facility with municipal industrial bonds on a 20-acre site in Cape Girardeau is proposed by Wholesale Hardware Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, at a luncheon meeting of the City Council and the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce.