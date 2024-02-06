Out of the past: Feb. 24

Armed with a petition bearing the signatures of more than 100 Cape Girardeau residents, opponents of a go-cart track on North Kingshighway assailed the City Council on Wednesday and thwarted final approval of the proposal; opponents who live in the vicinity of the track site, at the corner of Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue, argued the noise of the track would be a nuisance and that the facility would be an eyesore.
A 15th suspect has been arrested in the case surrounding the Feb. 15 hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis.
A second candidate emerges for the one-year, unexpired term on the Cape Girardeau City Council to be filled at the April 1 election; Bill G. Klaproth, owner and operator of Bill's Lounge, 616 Good Hope St., files his affidavit in the office of the city clerk; no candidate has filed for the open, three-year term.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Cecil E. Vaughn, 54, dies at his home here; Vaughn, a resident here for 20 years, was a widely known professional pianist, playing for 25 years; he had the Buddy Vaughn Trio and played with the Herb Suedekum Band for seven years, entertaining at the Purple Crackle; he played a number of supper clubs in the major cities throughout the country.
Cape Girardeau County's population has dropped 13.4 percent since the official census of April 1940, according to an estimate by the Federal Census Bureau; the county population is estimated to be 32,722, or 5,053 fewer than the 1940 figure.
Indicating heavy draft calls to follow, 374 men from Cape Girardeau County will be called for pre-induction physical examinations at Jefferson Barracks the first week in March, the Cape County Selective Service Board announces.
The campaign for aiding Assyrians and Armenians begins, and a vigorous drive is planned to secure Cape Girardeau's quota of $5,000; the Armenians and Assyrians are starving; it is our duty to aid them as much as we can.
Dr. W.E. Yount returned Saturday morning from Camp McArthur, Waco, Texas, where he had been in Army service since last November; he was sent direct to the base hospital as a specialist for eye trouble upon his arrival there; when he was discharged, he was chief of the nose and throat department; Yount resumes his practice here, taking up his work in his former offices in the Himmelberger-Harrison Building.
