Out of the past: Feb. 24

1994

Armed with a petition bearing the signatures of more than 100 Cape Girardeau residents, opponents of a go-cart track on North Kingshighway assailed the City Council on Wednesday and thwarted final approval of the proposal; opponents who live in the vicinity of the track site, at the corner of Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue, argued the noise of the track would be a nuisance and that the facility would be an eyesore.

A 15th suspect has been arrested in the case surrounding the Feb. 15 hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis.

1969

A second candidate emerges for the one-year, unexpired term on the Cape Girardeau City Council to be filled at the April 1 election; Bill G. Klaproth, owner and operator of Bill's Lounge, 616 Good Hope St., files his affidavit in the office of the city clerk; no candidate has filed for the open, three-year term.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Cecil E. Vaughn, 54, dies at his home here; Vaughn, a resident here for 20 years, was a widely known professional pianist, playing for 25 years; he had the Buddy Vaughn Trio and played with the Herb Suedekum Band for seven years, entertaining at the Purple Crackle; he played a number of supper clubs in the major cities throughout the country.