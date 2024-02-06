Out of the past: Feb. 24

1993

With the approach of spring and warmer weather, officials at Trail of Tears State Park remind park visitors that the abandoned rock quarry at the north edge of the park is off limits to the public; the quarry was closed last year following a series of accidents that resulted in serious injuries to people who fell from the steep, vertical cliffs on the walls of the quarry.

Southeast Missouri State University's plan to be moderately selective in its admissions wins the unanimous endorsement of the Faculty Senate; the senate, which previously discussed the issue, says the plan will improve the quality of education at Southeast.

1968

Louis J. Schultz, who served Cape Girardeau Public Schools for 38 years as teacher, principal and superintendent, and who was an active force in community affairs throughout his adult life, dies at a St. Louis hospital; Schultz, 71, retired as superintendent of schools on July 1, 19u62, after serving in that capacity 27 years.

Rep. Donald Lukens is guest speaker at the annual Republican Lincoln Day dinner, held at the Arena Building.