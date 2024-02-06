Out of the past: Feb. 24

With the approach of spring and warmer weather, officials at Trail of Tears State Park remind park visitors that the abandoned rock quarry at the north edge of the park is off limits to the public; the quarry was closed last year following a series of accidents that resulted in serious injuries to people who fell from the steep, vertical cliffs on the walls of the quarry.
Southeast Missouri State University's plan to be moderately selective in its admissions wins the unanimous endorsement of the Faculty Senate; the senate, which previously discussed the issue, says the plan will improve the quality of education at Southeast.
Louis J. Schultz, who served Cape Girardeau Public Schools for 38 years as teacher, principal and superintendent, and who was an active force in community affairs throughout his adult life, dies at a St. Louis hospital; Schultz, 71, retired as superintendent of schools on July 1, 19u62, after serving in that capacity 27 years.
Rep. Donald Lukens is guest speaker at the annual Republican Lincoln Day dinner, held at the Arena Building.
Johnny Mack Selph, a Teachers College boxer, who went from the state Golden Gloves tournament last week in St. Louis to the Midwestern Golden Gloves tournament in Chicago, came through in his first match in the meet last night with a decision over Sgt. Floyd Aldridge of Fort Sill, Oklahoma; he will next meet Pvt. Tom Attra of Fort Worth, Texas, defending champion in the 175-pound class.
Word has been received that Rush Limbaugh Jr., has just been advanced in rank to first lieutenant in the Army Air Forces; Limbaugh, who has been in service about two years, received his wings six months ago at Brooks Field, Texas; his present base is at Tullahoma, Tennessee, although he is now on duty for a few weeks at Will Rogers Field, near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
E.E. Glenn and family leave for Whitewater to make their home at that place until Glenn completes his work with the Floesch Construction Co., after which they will go back to their old home at Indianapolis; the Glenns have resided in Cape Girardeau for nearly three years.
John R. Parmenter has been found guilty of the murder of Cape Girardeau Policeman Albert Demortiers on Oct. 17, 1917; beginning Thursday at noon, the trial ended shortly before midnight Saturday night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders