Out of the past: Feb. 23

1999

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow to allow workers to make repairs to a floor beam; traffic on the span was reduced to one lane much of yesterday and again today; repairing a floor beam on the center line makes the closure necessary.

Deanna Howard isn’t sure why she awakened from a sound sleep in the morning; but when she checked on the two children at her home, she found the living room filled with smoke and flames shooting from her son’s bed; she and her boyfriend, her 3-year-old son and her boyfriend’s 1-year-old daughter escaped her home at 200 Mason St.; Cape Girardeau Fire Marshal Tom Hinkebein says the 3-year-old had placed a pillow into a standing gas furnace, and it caught fire; the child then threw the pillow onto his bed, and the flames quickly spread.

1974

Whether there is extensive flooding this year on the Mississippi River will be determined by the amount of precipitation between now and the flood season, with rain this spring being even more critical a factor than it was last spring, Col. Thorward R. Peterson, the Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District engineer, said at a meeting Friday to discuss spring flooding and the status of the Mississippi River levee system in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; approximately 50 representatives of levee districts, the Red Cross, National Guard, Missouri Highway Patrol and Illinois State Police attended the meeting.

The Missouri State Park Board will ask for $25,000 in federal funds to match an equal amount of state money to finance planning of a statewide system of trails; the program was recently given to the Park Board by Gov. Christopher S. Bond to develop and operate a trails system that will eventually connect state parks throughout Missouri.